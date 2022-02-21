Thalapathy Vijay not defaulted on car insurance payments, says team

Meanwhile, the first single from Vijay's upcoming film Beast titled 'Arabic Kuthu', which starts of with the lyrics 'Halamithi Habibo' , has been trending on all social media platforms. The makers have issued a Halamithi Habibo challenge

After Thalapathy Vijay arrived in a Maruti car to cast his vote in the urban civic poll election in Chennai on February 19, rumours gained ground that he had defaulted on his car insurance payments.

The RTO portal had reportedly showed an unpaid challan under his name for not renewing his car insurance. But his publicist, Riaz K Ahmed, has squashed the rumours by sharing a copy of the car insurance.

Ahmed shared the photo of the insurance on Twitter and wrote that for the past few days, news that #ThalapathyVijay’s car insurance is still due has been doing the rounds on social media.

“Here is a copy of the insurance, in which it is clearly stated that the insurance is valid till May 28, 2022!,” he added.

Meanwhile, the first single from Vijay’s upcoming film Beast titled ‘Arabic Kuthu’, which starts of with the lyrics ‘Halamithi Habibo‘ , has been trending on all social media platforms. The makers of the film have also launched a Halamithi Habibo challenge, which was kicked off by the film’s lead actress Pooja Hegde and music composer Anirudh shaking a leg to catchy, peppy dance number. Recently, director Atlee and actor Samantha took up the challenge and grooved to the beats of the chartbuster song and posted it on social media.

Beast, which is to be released in theatres on April 14, features Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.