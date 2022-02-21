‘Pushpa’ bags Film of the Year award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Fest

Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for his realistic portrayal of cricket legend Kapil Dev in ’83,. while Shershaah, the film on the braveheart, Vikram Batra, won the Best Film award

Besides setting the box-office on fire, Allu Arjun’s Telugu film, Pushpa: The Rise won the Film of the Year award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022 held in Mumbai on Sunday (February 21). The glittering ceremony, which was held in-person, was attended by some of the big names of the Indian film industry.

Shershaah, the film on the braveheart, Vikram Batra, won the Best Film award, and actor Sidharth Malhotra walked off with the Critics Best Actor award as well. His alleged girlfriend Kiara Advani took home the Critics Best Actress award and both actors stole the show at the awards ceremony. Shershaah was among the biggest hits last year, which gave a new lease of life to their careers.

Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for his realistic portrayal of cricket legend Kapil Dev in ’83, and Kriti Sanon was awarded the Best Actress for her role in the surrogacy drama, Mimi.

Honoured to receive the ‘Best Actor’ award for ‘83’ at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 🏆 Thank you for the love ♥️🙏🏽♾ @Dpiff_official pic.twitter.com/TsEF5N1MJB — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 20, 2022

Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share a picture of him with the award and wrote, “Honoured to receive the ‘Best Actor’ award for ‘83’ at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. Thank you for the love @Dpiff_official (sic).”

Shooji Sircar’s Sardhar Udham, in which Vicky Kaushal essayed the role of the revolutionary who seeks revenge on Michael O’Dwyer, Punjab’s lieutenant governor for killing hundreds of people in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, was judged as the Best Film by the critics.

Ken Ghosh, who directed the Zee5 hostage rescue thriller, State Of Siege: Temple Attack that fictionalised the September 24, 2002 terror attack on Ahmedabad’s Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple, was awarded with the Best Director award. The Best Cinematographer award was given to Jayakrishna Gummadi for his work in the small-town thriller, ‘Haseena Dilruba’. Sanya Malhotra won the Most Promising Actress, while veteran actress Asha Parekh won for her Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry.

Congratulations to @sanyamalhotra07 for winning the award for Most Promising Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off.#dpiff #dpiff2022 #dpiffawards #dpiffdiaries #dpifflegacy #dpiffawards2022 pic.twitter.com/Iqwmg3RsQW — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 21, 2022

The Best Actor in web series went to the well-deserved, talented actor Manoj Bajpayee for ‘The Family Man 2’. While the Best Actress in Web Series was given to Raveena Tandon for ‘Aranyak’.

The Best Web Series went to the relatively unknown ‘Candy’ (streaming on Voot). It is a gripping whodunit, with many twists and turns, set in a fictional town in the north called ‘Rudrakund’. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival honours and appreciates the entertainment and film industry and commemorates deserving artists, filmmakers, and creators who are a part of Indian cinema.

Here is the list of the winners at the festival:

Film of the Year – Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor – Ranveer Singh

Best Actress – Kriti Sanon

Best Director – Ken Ghosh

Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry – Asha Parekh

Best Actor in Supporting Role – Satish Kaushik

Best Actress in Supporting Role – Lara Dutta

Best Actor in a Negative Role – Aayush Sharma

Critics Best Film – Sardar Udham

Critics Best Actor – Sidharth Malhotra

Critics Best Actress – Kiara Advani

People’s Choice Best Actor – Abhimanyu Dassani

People’s Choice Best Actress – Radhika Madan

Best Debut – Ahan Shetty

Best International Feature Film – Another Round

Best Web Series – Candy

Best Actor in Web Series – Manoj Bajpayee

Best Actress in Web Series – Raveena Tandon

Television Series of the Year – Anupama