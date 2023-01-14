SS Rajamouli meets his ‘God’; shares fanboy moment on Twitter

‘You’re our God,’ fans tell director; Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani shares fanboy moment, too

SS Rajamouli may be the toast of fans worldwide right now, but that has not stopped him from sharing on Twitter a fanboy moment he himself had recently, reportedly at a Universal party. Rajamouli on Saturday (January 14) tweeted two pictures with celebrated filmmaker Steven Spielberg, with the caption, “I just met GOD!!!”

I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

In one picture, Rajamouli looks clearly in awe of the Hollywood legend as the maker of blockbusters like Jurassic Park, E.T., Jaws, Schindler’s List, and Saving Private Ryan smiles on. In the other picture, the director of RRR and the Baahubali franchise sports a grin as he and Golden Globe-winning composer MM Keeravani pose with Spielberg.

Team RRR won a Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category, beating the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift. Rihanna even congratulated Rajamouli, Keeravani, and actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR for the award. RRR was released in cinemas on March 25, 2022.

Keeravani’s tweet

Keeravani also tweeted two pictures of the moment, one captioned, “And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu” and the other with “Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything.”

And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BhZux7rlUK — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

Rajamouli’s fans were elated to see their “God” with his own God.

As comments flooded in, one wrote, “Steven Spielberg just met God.” Another tweeted, “3 gods together.” A third one posted, “What a moment…proud to be a Indian.”

Yet another fan wrote, “When mountain meets the sky!” Another netizen added, “Look at the mutual admiration in each other’s eyes!”

(With agency inputs)