Know more about RRR song that bagged Golden Globe award

The electrifying, foot-tapping 'Naatu Naatu' song was composed by MM Keeravani and penned by lyricist Chandrabose and sung by Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song competed with, among others, songs by Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga

Tollywood scaled new heights. In an unprecedented achievement by any movie from the south, Naatu Natu number from the period movie RRR won the 2023 Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

The award was announced on Wednesday morning (January 11) at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

Also read: RRR, All That Breathes find a place on BAFTA 2023 longlist

Director SS Rajamouli, and his wife Rama Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni were present at the Grand Gala function.

Advertisement

The song Naatu Naatu won the best original song category award. The movie received nominations in two categories: Best film – Non-English and Best Orignal Song – Motion Picture.

RRR achieved this global recognition after more than two decades. Earlier, Salam Bombay (1988) and Monsoon Wedding (2001) won the award in the ‘Foreign Language’ category.

Also read: Oscars 2023: Chhello Show, Naatu Naatu song from RRR enter shortlist

The fictional movie RRR is based on the lives of two revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) – from Telugu areas who fought the British in the 1920s when India the Indian Freedom struggle was at its peak. The movie is also vying for many other International accolades including Oscar.

The electrifying popular foot-tapping Naatu Naatu song was composed by MM Keeravani and penned by lyricist Chandrabose and the singers are Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

The super hit number competed with, among others, three songs by renowned music stars such as Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga to bag the honour.

Released in March 2022, RRR, which grossed over ₹1,200 crore globally has won many laurels for Rajamouli which includes New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

The Naatu Naatu song which clocked more than 111 million views was such a sensation that it even triggered a fan war between the fans of the two superstars on who did better.

Both sides claimed that their hero footed the step well than the other. The comparison went to the nasty level of exchanging cuss words on social media platforms.

The fans even differed with director Rajamouli’s assertion that he had to take many shots to ensure perfect synchronisation in the footing of Jr NTR and Ram Charan.