SRK launches new OTT app; Anurag Kashyap to collaborate

Shah Rukh Khan seems to be have come out of his self-imposed isolation. The Bollywood star, who had gone through a difficult period when his son Aryan Khan was in jail in a drug bust case, is back on social media not just unveiling teasers about his latest film, Pathaan with Deepika Padukone.

On Tuesday (March 15), SRK divulged through an Instagram post that he is all set to launch SRK+ in the OTT space. The superstar however did not divulge any more information except to say insouciantly, “Kuch kuch hone wala hain, OTT ki duniya mein (something, something is going to happen in the world of OTT).” He was using the title of his hit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to reach out to his fans about his new plans.

Fans are agog with excitement about SRK’s new venture. King Khan ab OTT pe raj karega (King Khan will rule over OTT now),” wrote one fan reacting to SRK’s post. Last year, the actor had released some promotional videos about working in OTT.

However, enemy-turned-good friend Salman Khan (who was one of the Bollywood stars to openly stand by SRK in Aryan Khan’s case), tweeted that Aaj ki party teri taraf se (today’s party is from you), and congratulated him for his new OTT app, SRK+.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap too revealed more in a tweet when he said that he will be collaborating on SRK+. “Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+.”

Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ 🤝 https://t.co/1OR7dZczkB — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 15, 2022

While Farhan Akhtar and Karan Johar all tweeted their congratulations. “Biggest news of the year. This is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited,” tweeted Karan Johar, the director of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

SRK had gone of social media last year after his son Aryan was arrested in a drug bust but his son was released on bail about a month later. But the actor, who is currently in Spain shooting for his film Pathaan, is slowly emerging in the limelight sharing several advertisements he stars in among with other social media posts.