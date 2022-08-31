South Korea may conduct survey on BTS exemption from military duty

Defence minister Lee Jong-sup told lawmakers he ordered officials to implement a survey quickly and also look into various other factors such as BTS' economic impact, importance of military service and overall national interest. His comments kicked up a row

South Korea may conduct a public survey to help determine whether to exempt the seven members of the K-pop band BTS from mandatory military service, said defence officials on Wednesday (August 31).

The issue of active military service for the band’s seven members has been a hot-button subject in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, faces enlistment in December, when he turns 30.

Media reports have said that there have been calls from Korea’s former culture minister for military exemption for BTS because of their contribution to South Korea’s tourism and international recognition. The view has, however, been countered by critics who say that such an exemption would mean bending rules for other less deserving celebrities as well.

Defence minister Lee Jong-sup told lawmakers that he ordered officials to implement a survey quickly. He said his ministry will also look into various other factors such as BTS’ economic impact, the importance of military service and overall national interest.

After his comments kicked up a storm, his ministry clarified in a statement that Lee had ordered officials to examine whether such a survey is needed, rather than launch it immediately. It said officials were asked to study details including which agency would be responsible for a survey, how long would it take and who exactly would be surveyed.

The statement said if the survey is carried out, it will be done by a third organisation, not by the ministry or related authorities, to ensure that it is a fair one. The ministry said the results would be only one of the many factors determining BTS members’ military status.

By law, all able-bodied men in South Korea must serve 18-21 months in the military under a conscription system established to deal with threats from rival north Korea.

But the country gives exemption to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who win top places in certain competitions because they are considered to have enhanced national prestige. Under the current law, exceptions have been made for Olympic and Asian Games’ medallists and globally recognised classical musicians who are allowed to go for alternative public service.

Those exempted are released from the military after taking three weeks of basic training. But they are required to perform 544 hours of volunteer work and serve in their respective professional fields for 34 months.

Some politicians and others have called for expanding the scope of exemptions to include K-pop stars such as BTS because they have elevated South Korea’s international image significantly as well. According to a news report, BTS alone are worth more than $3.54bn annually to the South Korean economy. As per the article, the band was the reason 8,00,000 tourists had visited the country the previous year.

A private survey earlier this year showed about 60 per cent of respondents supported military exemption for BTS members. But yet another private survey in 2020 showed different results, while 46 per cent backed exemptions while 48 per cent opposed them.