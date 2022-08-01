S Korea debates military service duration for K-pop stars; BTS band’s fate hangs in balance

If the parliament agrees to shorten military service for K-pop stars, the 7-member BTS band might still be able to perform overseas while serving in the military

K-pop boy band BTS might still be able to perform overseas while serving in the military, South Korea’s defence minister said on Monday, as the country debates shortening mandatory military service for K-pop stars to three weeks from about two years.

The issue is in spotlight as the oldest member of band, Jin, is turning 30 next year. Under a 2019 revision of the law, globally recognised K-pop stars were allowed to put off their service until 30.

In South Korea all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 must undergo military service as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea.

Exempted categories

Over the years, some categories have won exemptions — either allowed to put off service or to do shorter service — including Olympics and Asian Games medal winners and classical musicians and dancers who win top prizes at certain competitions. Parliament is now debating a bill that would shorten military service for K-pop stars.

Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup, speaking at the parliamentary session, said that by allowing BTS to continue performing, the military could serve national interests without affecting the already shrinking pool of personnel resources due to low birth rates.

As per some media reports, there have been calls from Korea’s former culture minister for military exemption for BTS because of their contribution to South Korea’s tourism and international recognition. The view has, however, been countered by critics who say that such an exemption would mean bending rules for other less deserving celebrities as well.

BTS’ management, Big Hit, did not respond to a request for comment by news agency Reuters.

BTS on a break

The seven-member band announced a break in June from group musical activities to pursue solo projects, pleading exhaustion.

In April, a Big Hit official said some members were having a “hard time” because of uncertainties over the parliament debate, calling for a decision.

Since their 2013 debut, BTS have become a worldwide sensation with their upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering youth.

BTS became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards last year, and they met US President Joe Biden at the White House in May to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.