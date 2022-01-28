Shweta Tiwari apologises for bra remark, says ‘God’ taken out of context

Actor Shweta Tiwari has apologised for her controversial remark, in which she mentioned God and her bra in the same breath, and said her actual statement was ‘completely misconstrued’.

Her apology came hours after Bhopal police on the complaint by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra registered a case against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

At an event in Bhopal to launch her new web series Showstopper, Tiwari had jokingly said: “Mere bra ka size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is measuring my bra size).”

The mention of ‘bhagwan’ (God) was an apparent reference to her co-actor Sourabh Raj Jain, who has played the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharata series and now plays the role of a bra-fitter in the fashion world.

“It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued,” Shweta Tiwari said in her apology.

“When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see,” she said.

Tiwari and Jain were presenting the event along with actors Digangana Sooryavanshi and Rohit Roy at the event on Thursday. A video of the event, with Tiwari’s statement went viral, following which there was severe backlash on social media.

Calling herself a ‘staunch believer’, Shweta Tiwari, who had won Bigg Boss 4, apologised for unintentionally hurting sentiments.

“As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large. I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people,” Shweta Tiwari’s statement read.

Mishra condemned Tiwari’s statement and had directed the police to file an FIR.

“I have seen and heard Shweta Tiwari’s statement. I condemn it. I have instructed Bhopal Police Commissioner to investigate and submit a report to me soon. Action will be taken after that,” he said.