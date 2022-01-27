Police probe into actor Shweta Tiwari’s ‘God measuring my bra size’ comment

Tiwari made the statement in Bhopal on Wednesday during the promotion of her web series Show Stopper

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has directed the police to investigate actor Shweta Tiwari for allegedly referring to God while making a statement about her undergarment.

Tiwari made the statement in Bhopal on Wednesday during the promotion of her web series Show Stopper, which also stars Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles.

News agency ANI said that as per a clip obtained from the event, where the star cast was seen seated on a dais, Tiwari jokingly said: “Mere bra ka size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is measuring my bra size).”

Jain played the role of Lord Krishna in the popular TV series, Mahabharata.

Asked about the actor’s statement, Mishra said on Thursday: “I have heard it and I strongly condemn it.”

“I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter,” he said.