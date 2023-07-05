Shah Rukh Khan back in Mumbai looking fit; no signs of nose surgery

On Tuesday, there were reports suggesting he had undergone a minor nose surgery in the US

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning, appearing healthy and without any visible signs of surgery. Video footage of his arrival was widely shared on social media, showing SRK looking perfectly fit.

On Tuesday, there were reports suggesting that the Pathaan actor had met with an accident while shooting in Los Angeles for Jawan, his film with Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Atlee. The reports said he had undergone a minor nose surgery and had returned home to Mumbai. However, a source close to him dismissed these claims as false news, while fans flooded social media with well-wishes using the hashtag #shahrukhkhan.

Video footage

A video released by PTI this morning captured the 57-year-old actor, donning a blue hoodie, a black cap, matching trousers, and yellow shades. He waved at the photographers stationed at the exit gate before swiftly leaving for home in his car. The footage and photographs from the airport encounter quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing their relief and sending their best wishes to the actor.

“King Khan is back! Fit and fine. Relief!!!!! #ShahRukhKhan” tweeted one fan on Twitter, while another user stated, “King Shah Rukh Khan Back In Mumbai. Everything is fine Alhamdulillah, and mostly that news was fake only.” A fan tweeted, “Megastar #ShahRukhKhan is absolutely fine, Alhamdulillah. With the prayers of millions, nothing can go wrong for him.”

With agency inputs