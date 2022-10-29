Samantha diagnosed with Myositis; Yashodha star posts what doctors said

“Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me,” Samantha posted on Twitter.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday (October 29) revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis and added that “this too shall pass”.

Samantha said the “overwhelming” response from fans to her upcoming film Yashodha’s trailer has given her strength to deal with “unending challenges” that throw at her.

“Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me,” she posted on her Instagram and Twitter handles accompanied with a picture of her at a hospital.

She added, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front.

“Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

Several actors and fans reacted to Samantha’s post and wished her a speedy recovery.

What is Myositis?

According to England’s National Health Service (NHS) website, “Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions. The main symptoms are weak, painful or aching muscles. This usually gets worse, slowly over time. You may also trip or fall a lot, and be very tired after walking or standing. Myositis is usually caused by a problem with your immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.”

“The disease is highly variable and has been classified into a number of forms, including: Dermatomyositis (DM), Polymyositis (PM), Necrotizing myopathy (NM), Sporadic inclusion body myositis (sIBM), Juvenile forms of myositis (JM),” The Myositis Association said.

“Inflammatory myopathies are autoimmune diseases, meaning the body’s immune system, which normally fights infections and viruses, is misdirected and begins to attack the body’s own normal, healthy tissue. Inflammatory myopathies are rare diseases,” it added.

On the work front, Samantha’s Yashodha will release in five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, on November 11.