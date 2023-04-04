‘RRR’ smashes record in Japan; What SS Rajamouli says

'RRR' released in Japan in October last year. It has now registered over 1 million footfalls and is supposed to be the first Indian film to do so in Japan

SS Rajamouli’s historical saga, ‘RRR’, which picked up unprecedented global recognition for an Indian film, has registered 1 million footfalls in 164 days in Japan and continues its “rocking run” in that country, according to a tweet by the makers.

‘RRR’, which tells the exploits of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Telugu stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr, released in Japan in October last year. It has now registered over 1 million footfalls and is supposed to be the first Indian film to do so in Japan.

The official Twitter handle of ‘RRR’ shared that the film has registered 1 million footfalls in 164 days of its theatrical run. “#RRRMovie records 1 Million+ footfall in 164 Days and continues its rocking run,” read the tweet.

#RRRMovie records 1 Million+ footfall in 164 Days and continues its rocking run ❤️ 🙌🏻 #RRRinJapan. pic.twitter.com/1nKvXbXUTN — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 4, 2023

Also read: ‘RRR’ at Oscars: Why did Hollywood make a big song and dance about Rajamouli’s film?

Advertisement

Shortly after, in a tweet, the director Rajamouli thanked the audience in Japan for being showered with their love. “Showered with 1 Million hugs from Japanese fans…Arigato Guzaimasu (thank you in English) #RRRinJapan.”

Showered with 1 Million hugs from japanese fans.. Arigato Guzaimasu.. #RRRinJapan 日本のファンから100万回以上ハグをいただきました。ありがとうございます。 🥹🥹🥹🤗🤗🤗🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 4, 2023

‘RRR’, which created a stir globally, after walking away with an Oscar for the track, ‘Naatu Naatu’, under the Best Original song category, released on 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures in Japan.

One report said that it has also become the highest-grossing Indian film in the country.

Box Office India said that ‘RRR’ has so far grossed over ₹80 crore and is expected to breach the ₹100 crore club by the end of its theatrical run in Japan. In January, the film completed 100 days in the theatres in Japan.

At that time, Rajamouli had tweeted, “Back in those days, a film running for 100 days, 175 days, etc., was a big thing. The business structure changed over time…Gone are those fond memories … But the Japanese fans are making us relive the joy…Love you Japan … Arigato Gozaimasu.”

‘RRR’, which released in March 2022 had grossed over ₹1,200 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.