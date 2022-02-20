Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, expects film to tank

Ranaut felt Bollywood is destined to “doom” until the movie mafia had power in the industry. She added that a 'Bollywood mafia daddy' had ruined the work culture in Hindi cinema

On the eve of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘, film actor Kangana Ranaut has taken a swipe at fellow actor Alia Bhatt, calling her a ‘romcom bimbo’ and claimed that she was filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘papa ki pari’. And that the film which is all set to release this Friday will be “burnt to ashes” at the box office.

On Sunday (February 20), Ranaut, who spares no one in the film industry from her sharp tongue, took to her Instagram story to share a cryptic post about a ₹200 crore movie that is set to release this coming Friday which will be burnt to ashes. Further, Ranaut, whose last film, Thailavi picked up mixed reviews, talked about a “a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove romcom bimbo can act…”

The biggest drawback of this Friday release, according to Ranaut, is “wrong casting…” These people will never change (Yeh nahi sudhrenge), she said, adding that it is no wonder then that screens are going to south and Hollywood films.

Ranaut felt that Bollywood is destined to “doom” until the movie mafia had power in the industry.

In another post, the unstoppable Ranaut, who doesn’t shy away from even attacking the Shiv Sena, added that the ‘Bollywood mafia daddy’ had ruined the work culture in Hindi cinema.

“Bollywood mafia daddy papa jo to who has single-handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release,” she wrote.

Also, she advised people to stop entertaining him (the mafia daddy papa). And that in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is about the life of a sex worker who rose to political power and prominence in Kamathipura, the red light district in Mumbai in the 1960s, also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, recently screened the film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the Berlin Film Festival, where the movie was reportedly received well.

Bhansali told the media that as the theatres have now gone back to 100 percent capacity, everything has suddenly gone back to normal. It’s as if the Gods have blessed Gangubai, he said. Guess, they don’t need Ranaut’s good word.