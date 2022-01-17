‘Pushpa’ effect: Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ in Hindi to release in theatres

The 2020 Telugu action drama 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' has been produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna. Actor Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada, which began production in October last year, is reportedly a Hindi remake of the Telugu film

After the runaway success of Pushpa-The Rise, the Hindi dubbed version of superstar Allu Arjun’s earlier blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is set for a theatrical release on January 26, the makers announced on Monday (January 17).

Production house Goldmines Telefilms shared the update on Twitter, which read, “Allu Arjun is coming back to break the box office”. “After Pushpa, now Hindi dubbed versions of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in cinemas from January 26,” read the tweet. Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the 2020 Telugu action drama also starred Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj.

The film follows the story of Bantu (Arjun), who, after being neglected by his father, learns that he was swapped as an infant and his biological father is an affluent businessman. He then decides to carve a place for himself within the family he truly belongs to. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna.

Actor Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada, which began production in October last year, is reportedly a Hindi remake of the Telugu film. Allu Aravind, who gave Bollywood its first 100 crore film with the Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, is also producing new Bollywood film Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.

Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise released in December and put up an impressive total of more than Rs 80 crore from its Hindi version at the box office, despite facing competition from films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and cricket drama 83, headlined by actor Ranveer Singh.