Allu to Amullu: Amul’s tribute to Telugu action blockbuster ‘Pushpa’

The creative team of dairy brand Amul has whipped up a new cartoon dedicated to Allu Arjun’s latest action drama Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1.

The cartoon features Arjun, accompanied by a figure resembling co-star Rashmika Mandana, sitting on logs of red sanders and relishing a butter-slathered slice of toast.

“PushPack The Slice, Have some Amullu, Arjun,” reads the tagline of the cartoon, playing on the film’s title, Amul and Arjun.

Amul shared the cartoon on social media with the caption, “#Amul Tropical: New action drama film is a huge hit.”

The film which has raked in an impressive ₹300 crore at the box office since its release on December 17, revolves around the story of a coolie and his rise as a red sanders mafia. It is set in the backdrop of the red sanders forest in Andhra Pradesh’s Seshachalam. While Arjun plays the eponymous character in the film, which also has popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in a lead role.

Replying to Amul’s tribute to his film, Arjun wrote, “Allu to Mallu to Amullu Arjun.” Arjun is fondly known among fans as Mallu.

The film will be followed by a sequel slated for a release in December 2022.