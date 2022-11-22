Prasanth Varma unveils teaser of mythology inspired film ‘HanuMan’

The film is based on the Indian mythology, is inspired by the Hindu deity, Lord Hanuman

Filmmaker Prasanth Varma on Monday (November 21) unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film HanuMan. The mythology-inspired film, features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Vennela Kishore, Vinai Rai, Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar and Getup Srinu in the lead roles.

Varma usually makes medium-budget films in genres like detective, science fiction and zombie apocalypse. His film HanuMan is his first attempt to build a superhero cinematic universe.

The film, based on Indian mythology, IS inspired by the Hindu deity, Lord Hanuman.

The film’s trailer takes viewers into a mythical world where Lord Hanuman resides. Powerful Sanskrit hymns are being played in the background.

Viewers are then taken to the present-day situation, and introduced to the film’s lead characters. A face-off is witnessed between Teja Sajja, the film’s hero and the antagonist, who is armed with Lord Hanuman’s traditional weapon.