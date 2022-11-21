‘Chhello Show’, India’s Oscar entry, to stream on Netflix from Nov 25

Pan Nalin's Chhello Show (Last Film Show) is a part-autobiographical drama that captures the charm of the western region of Gujarat while paying homage to the cinema of the past

Pan Nalin’s “Chhello Show”, India’s official entry to the 95th Academy Awards, will be available to Netflix subscribers in India from Friday. It is a part-autobiographical drama that captures the charm of the western region of Gujarat while paying homage to the cinema of the past.

The Gujarati language film, titled “Last Film Show” in English, was released in Indian theatres on October 14. The Hindi dubbed version will be available on Netflix.

The film has been nominated and screened at prestigious film festivals across the world like Tribeca, Buenos Aires International festival of independent cinema amongst others. It also won best picture at the recent Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Also read: Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show’ is India’s official entry for Oscars 2023

Advertisement

The semi-biographical coming-of-age drama, follows nine-year-old cinema lover Samay as he moves heaven and earth in pursuit of his 35mm dreams, unaware of the heart-breaking times that await him. According to Nalin, who told The Federal in an interview, “Just in a short span of one hundred years, what have we done to this earth? What have we done to our souls? For me, The Last Film Show is a meditation on all these concerns. A wake-up call to mindfulness. It’s a jubilatory story about the birth, life, death, and rebirth of films.”

In a statement on Netflix streaming his film, Nalin said, “Last Film Show is a celebration of films, food, friends, and family and now audiences across India can do exactly that from the comfort of their homes while watching it. As a filmmaker, I dream that the movie reaches the maximum number of people, and now, thanks to Netflix, Last Film Show is just a click away.”