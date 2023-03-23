NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor film takes off with Rajamouli giving clap for first shot

All eyes are on NTR Jr, as his untitled 30th film was officially launched with the celebrated director, S S Rajamouli, giving the clap for the first shot in Hyderabad on March 23

More than three decades after his grandfather, the legendary NT Rama Rao romanced popular heroine Sri Devi on screen churning out many hit commercial films, NTR Jr is all set to try and create the same magic with the late actress’ daughter, Janhvi Kapoor.

All eyes are on NTR Jr, as his untitled 30th film was officially launched with the celebrated director, S S Rajamouli, giving the clap for the first shot in Hyderabad on Thursday (March 23). The event, which turned out to be a grand affair, had several Telugu and Bollywood producers gracing the occasion, along with the film’s crew which included Prakash Raj and Meka Srikanth.

The camera was switched on by ‘KGF2’ director Prashanth Neel.

NTR Jr’s new film, written and directed by Koratala Siva, is said to be an action entertainer. NTR Jr is reuniting with Koratala Siva after ‘Janatha Garage’, which released seven years ago.

Meanwhile, this film is Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in south cinema, which her mother, the late Sri Devi had ruled over for many years establishing herself as a top-notch actress. In fact, Sri Devi, who has acted in 92 Telugu films, did many films with NTR Rama Rao, who was in his 60s at that time and could easily have passed off as her grandfather.

Ironically, in the 1972 ‘Badi Panthulu’, Sri Devi did play the role of his granddaughter. However, later on, she went on to act as his heroine in films like ‘Vetagaadu’ (1979), and two superhit films in 1982, ‘Bobbili Puli’ and ‘Justice Chowdhary’.

In an interview, Janhvi Kapoor, who is waiting for the release of her Hindi films ‘Bawaal’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, said that it has always been a “dream” to work with NTR Jr. And that she had prayed for it, mentioned it in every interview and put it out into the universe. And, she finally got what she was angling for.

In an Instagram post on her birthday, she made an official announcement that she has signed up to act in NTR Jr’s film. Her post read: “It is finally happening. Can’t wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr (red heart emoji). #NTR30.” The poster showed Janhvi dressed in a saree is looking over her shoulder, as she sits on a rock.

The film’s music is to be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while R Rathnavelu has been signed up as the cinematographer.

NTR Jr is back to work after enjoying the phenomenal and unprecedented success of ‘RRR’. Pictures and videos from the NTR30th launch have taken over social media by storm. In one photograph, NTR Jr is welcoming ‘Sri Devi Jr’ (as one Twitter user called her) Janhvi Kapoor, clad in a resplendent lime green saree.