Netflix ends password sharing in India; says account for use by one household

Netflix has announced that it is ending password sharing starting from today (July 20) in India, and soon it will start sending emails to users in the country.

In a blog post, the streaming giant said one account can only be used by one household, whether they want to watch at home, on the go, or be it on a holiday.

If someone else outside one’s household wants to use Netflix, then they have to transfer their profile.

“Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in India. A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices,” Netflix said.

“We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It is why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you are watching with, there is always something satisfying to watch on Netflix,” it added.

Below is the email to be sent by Netflix to its users in India.

“An update on sharing between households

To manage how your account is used, you can

Check who’s using your Netflix. Review which devices are signed in to your account. Sign out of devices that shouldn’t have access and consider changing your password.

If someone outside of your household is using your account, you can:

Transfer a profile. Anyone on your account can transfer a profile to a new membership that they pay for.

We know you might have questions. Our Help Center has detailed information for you.”