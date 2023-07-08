Why films drop, humans tweet, mice guide and clouds hug information to themselves

The Federal decodes the ever-changing meanings of some words in the digital age

You must have noticed a word spoken, and written, countless times. XYZ ‘drops’ on such and such Over-the-top (OTT) platform. Have you wondered what on earth does it mean? We know it’s perhaps universally used to mean ‘releases,’ but does it not strike you as odd? In the era when OTT is redefining our consumption of entertainment content, is it not about time we question its usage?

We use the word ‘drop’ to denote cancellation or discontinuation of something; it signifies that it has been unexpectedly cancelled, abandoned, or removed from a line-up. As an editor, you ‘drop’ a story if it doesn’t fit the bill. In the context of entertainment, TV shows are ‘dropped’ from a network schedule or a project is ‘dropped’ by a production company.

The linguistic confusion arises when these two different meanings of ‘drop’ converge. Due to the shared vocabulary, people may mistakenly associate it with the idea of an anticipated event or release being chucked, abandoned altogether. This confusion stems from the dual nature of the word ‘drop,’ which can convey both the act of releasing and the act of cancelling.

The curious usage of ‘drop’

Now, let’s dig into the curious usage of the word ‘drop’. In the world of music, ‘drop’ refers to the release of a new album or single, which creates excitement and anticipation among fans in the prelude to its release. But here’s where the whimsy truly takes hold.

Unlike the music industry, where a single album or song is ‘dropped’ at a specific time, OTT platforms operate on an entirely different plane of existence. They offer a vast universe of content, ready to be explored at any moment. It’s not a singular ‘drop’, but an entire galaxy waiting to be discovered. The phrase fails to capture the continuous and non-linear nature of content availability on these platforms.

Besides, while the word ’drops’ may be commonly used in some circles or regions, it may not be widely recognized or understood by all. This usage of jargon can create unnecessary confusion and hinder effective communication, especially when engaging with a diverse audience.

While the origins of this phrase remains unclear, perhaps it is used to convey the deluge of content in the form of series running into several episodes. Imagine, if you will, a mystical library where each book represents a movie or a TV show. Instead of a librarian carefully selecting and dropping a single book on the shelf, the OTT platform unleashes a tidal wave of content, as if a magical spell has been cast, filling the shelves with an abundance of choices.

When words flip, twist, and turn

Language can take on a life of its own, bending and contorting to fit the whims of its speakers. It reinvents itself to keep pace with the ever-changing world around us. Someone, somewhere must have thought about it, and decided that it’s okay to go with ‘drop’ to mean ‘arrive’. If we can teleport into alternate realities with a click of a button, why not have a bit of linguistic merriment along the way?

We have had such merriments before too, haven’t we? Just as fashion trends come and go, so too do words change their garments of definition. Today, there is a whole new lexicon out there, comprising words that have acquired new meanings, sometimes even opposite or different from their origins.

Keep on reading this till someone ‘pings’ you. What do I mean? Once upon a time, ‘ping’ referred to the sound a sonar made or the rhythmic clinks of a table tennis match. The Oxford English Dictionary defines it ‘as a short high sound made when a hard object hits something that is made of metal or glass.’ So, the bell goes ‘ping’ and the doors open. Now, in the digital realm, it has taken on a whole new meaning. We no longer hear ‘pings’; we receive them. Our phones, tablets, and computers audibly signal their existence, seizing us with a barrage of notifications and messages. It is as if ‘ping’ has changed from tangible sounds to ethereal nudges, ensuring that we remain tethered to the virtual world.

Similarly, ‘tweet,’ which was once reserved for the delightful chirping of birds or a melodious tune sung by songbirds, has undergone a dramatic transformation. No longer does it conjure images of feathery creatures in idyllic forests; it now symbolises the microblogging phenomenon of social media, which has captured everyone’s imagination, from a faceless troll to a famous business tycoon. A tweet has become a brief burst of thought, sent out into the vast digital wilderness.

In the same manner, ‘mouse’ is no longer used only to mean the tiny, furry creature scurrying about our homes and hearths, but also an instrument of control that guides a cursor on a computer screen. The floating ‘cloud’ has transformed into a vast, virtual realm where our data finds refuge. Our photos, documents, and memories float above us in intangible storage space, accessible from any device with an internet connection. Once associated primarily with biological entities that cause diseases, ‘virus’ now roams expanses of the internet — infecting files, corrupting systems.

Watch your words

When I was a child, a ‘filter’ was an object used to strain liquids or particles. Now, we use a ‘filter’ to alter and enhance our digital images, adding effects, adjusting colours, and creating a desired aesthetic in order to present a particular version of ourselves to the world. A ‘filter,’ thus, offers a window into a world where even reality can be modified.

Originating from Hindu mythology as the embodiment of a deity, the word ‘avatar’ now represents a digital representation of ourselves in virtual environments — whether it’s a personalised character in a video game or an online persona that we adopt on social media platforms.

There must be countless such words. Coming back to the arena of OTT, there is ‘stream.’ Once associated with a gentle babbling brook or a majestic river flowing steadily, ‘stream’ has taken a surprising detour, becoming synonymous with the consumption of entertainment. In the brave new world of digital media, the gentle flow of water has been replaced by a ceaseless flow of pixels and data, nourishing our insatiable thirst for on-demand content. So, we ‘stream’ our favourite shows, movies, and music. Sometimes, as soon as they ‘drop.’

As the OTT industry continues to evolve, words like ‘drop’ may have gained widespread acceptance, but it is important to question or critically evaluate their appropriateness. If we do this more often, we will not only be able to refine our terminology, but also adopt a more inclusive and universally understandable vocabulary.

So, next time if you’re chatting with friends, and out of the blue, someone mentions the D-word — “Hey, did you hear? The XYZ series ‘drops’ on (such and such) OTT today!” — channel your inner comedian. Raise an eyebrow, throw in a sarcastic remark, and say, “Ah! yes, the bewildering case of shows ‘dropping’ on OTT platforms, as if they’re magically vanishing into thin air. It’s like they’re playing a bewildering game of hide and seek with our favourite characters, isn’t it?”