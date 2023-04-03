Nani-starrer ‘Dasara’ makes ₹87 crores gross worldwide in four days

Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, 'Dasara', a period action drama opened to a mixed response when it released in theatres on March 30

The Nani-starrer ‘Dasara’, a period action drama has mopped up ₹87 crore as gross box-office collection worldwide in its opening weekend, the makers said on Monday (April 3).

Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, ‘Dasara’ opened to a mixed response when it released in theatres on March 30. The pan-India film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Production house SLV Cinemas shared the box-office collection figures of ‘Dasara’ in a press note.

“Dasara has been making waves at the box-office with its outstanding success, crossing the milestone of ₹87 crores gross worldwide. ‘Dasara’ becomes the only pan-India film to score the second highest weekend collection worldwide after ‘Pathaan’,” according to a note issued by the makers.

The producers said they have slashed the film’s ticket prices down to ₹112 for shows from Monday to Thursday in the Hindi-speaking belt.

“The movie has garnered immense praise for its gripping storyline, stunning visuals, and powerful performances. Overwhelmed by the love and admiration received from audiences, the ticket’s cost for the Hindi version will be ₹112 from Monday to Thursday,” the note said.

‘Dasara’ is set in a village situated in the Singareni coal mines in Peddapalli district of Telangana. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in pivotal roles.