Mangal Dhillon, star of ‘Junoon’ and ‘Buniyaad’, dies of cancer at 64

In a career spanning over three decades, Mangal Dhillon garnered popularity for his role of Labhaya Ram in Ramesh Sippy's TV soap opera 'Buniyaad' (1986-87). He also acted in many Bollywood and Punjabi films

Actor Mangal Dhillon, famous for his performances in popular TV serials such as ‘Junoon’ and ‘Buniyaad’, died after a long battle with cancer on Saturday (June 10) in Ludhiana district’s Neelo Kalan village. He was 64 years old, said his family.

Dhillon, also known for his roles in Hindi films as an advocate in Rekha’s revenge drama, ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’, and a villain in Rajiv Rai’s thriller ‘Vishwatma’, was admitted to a private hospital before his family took him home a few days ago.

According to his sister Ranjeet Kaur, the actor passed away late last evening in the village Neelo Kalan. Dhillon was born in village Wander Jattana in Faridkot district and later moved to Uttar Pradesh, where his father owned agricultural land.

In a career spanning over three decades, Dhillon garnered popularity for his role of Labhaya Ram in Ramesh Sippy’s TV soap opera ‘Buniyaad’ (1986-87) and as Sumer Rajvansh in the 1994 drama serial ‘Junoon’.

He worked both in Hindi and Punjabi movies, including ‘Khalsa’, for which he was honoured by the Punjab government.

Also read: Actor Nitesh Pandey, known for his role in ‘Om Shanti Om’ alongside SRK, passes away

SAD chief mourns his loss

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal remembered Dhillon for his “captivating voice”.

“Saddened to learn about the demise of noted actor, writer, director and producer of Punjabi cine industry Mr Mangal Dhillon. It’s a big loss to the world of Indian Cinema. His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans,” Badal wrote on Twitter.

Anmol Gagan Mann, Punjab tourism and culture affairs minister, also expressed grief over Dhillons passing at a press conference.

Actor Yashpal Sharma, who found out about Dhillon being admitted to a cancer hospital a week ago, said that the late actor had “bid adieu to acting”, adding that about a year-and-half ago, he got to know that he had become a motivational speaker.

“He was working towards the betterment of society,” Sharma told PTI.

‘Dahaad’ star Gulshan Devaiah shared Dhillon’s photo on Twitter with the caption: “Mangal Dhillon Shradhanjali. Dhillon is survived by a son and a daughter.