Actor Nitesh Pandey, known for his role in ‘Om Shanti Om’ alongside SRK, passes away

Nitesh Pandey, starting his career as a theatre actor in the 90s, later portrayed a detective in the short-lived TV show "Tejas."

Tragic news struck the entertainment industry as popular actor Nitesh Pandey was discovered deceased at a hotel near Nashik in Maharashtra, at the age of 50. While filming in Igatpuri, Nitesh Pandey reportedly experienced a heart attack.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, with a post-mortem report yet to be released.

Hotel staff and individuals close to Nitesh Pandey are being interviewed as part of the investigation.

Nitesh Pandey gained significant recognition for his role as Shah Rukh Khan’s assistant in the film “Om Shanti Om.”

Siddharth Nagar, Nitesh Pandey’s brother-in-law, expressed deep shock and disbelief, stating that his sister Arpita is in a state of shock as well. Siddharth Nagar described Nitesh Pandey as a vibrant individual and mentioned that there were no known previous heart ailments.

Nitesh Pandey had become a familiar face in both television and films. He initially started his acting career in the 90s as a theatre artist and later portrayed a detective in the short-lived TV series “Tejas.”

Nitesh Pandey was a versatile actor who made appearances in several notable television shows such as “Astitva… Ek Prem Kahani,” “Manzilein Apani Apani,” “Saaya,” “Durgesh Nandini,” and “Justajoo.” His recent television stint was in the popular show “Anupamaa.”

On the big screen, Nitesh Pandey contributed to films like “Badhaai Do,” “Shaadi Ke Side Effects,” and “Rangoon.” Apart from his role in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Om Shanti Om,” he gained recognition for his performance in the well-known film “Khosla Ka Ghosla.