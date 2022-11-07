Kollywood buzz: Kamal-Mani reunion, Rajini’s next, and Vijay’s biggie

From Vijay’s pan-India biggie to 'Ponniyin Selvan' sequel, here are some hot updates from Kollywood

As promised, The Federal is back with exciting hot updates from the happening Kollywood. Read on to know about Rajinikanth’s next, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s reunion, Vijay’s pan-India biggie, Ajith’s intro song in Thunivu, Suriya’s reunion with favourite filmmakers, Shankar’s plans to shoot Indian 2 and RC 15, and more…

Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, and a film with Mani Ratnam?

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to play a powerful cameo in his elder daughter Aishwarya’s upcoming sports action drama Lal Salam. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film will have its music composed by Academy Award winner AR Rahman. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play the lead roles in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial debut.

Lyca has signed Rajinikanth for one more film (they recently announced their two-film deal). It was rumoured that Mani Ratnam would helm the biggie, but it seems the production house hasn’t roped in the director yet.

Advertisement

Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for Jailer with director Nelson.

Also read: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh’s ‘Vikram’ opens doors to Marvel-like cinematic universe

Kamal’s reunion with Mani Ratnam

Kamal Haasan is all set to celebrate the 100th day of his blockbuster Vikram on November 7 (his birthday) with fans, distributors, and exhibitors in Chennai.

The actor has also announced his reunion with his Nayakan (1987) filmmaker Mani Ratnam after 35 years. To be produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies in association with Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, this film also has AR Rahman on board to score the music.

Haasan is also in talks with filmmakers Mahesh Narayanan, Pa. Ranjith, H Vinoth, and Lokesh Kanagaraj, besides Shankar for Indian 2. Buzz is that Mahesh’s flick will be the sequel to Thevar Magan, the 1992 cult film.

Vijay-Lokesh’s pan-India biggie

Thalapathy Vijay will soon start dubbing for his Pongal release Vairsu.

Also, his yet-untitled film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj will go on floors in December. Sources say the film will be a pan-India biggie. While Sanjay Dutt is already on board, talks are on with a couple of Malayalam actors and a leading Tamil actor in pivotal roles. Trisha Krishnan, who worked with Vijay in the blockbuster Ghilli, will be seen in this gangster drama as well.

Also read: What Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam offers that Laal Singh Chaddha doesn’t

Dhanush’s Vaathi postponed

Dhanush’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi was scheduled to release in December. But our sources say it has been postponed to February 2023. Produced by Sithara Entertainment, the film is being directed by Venky Atluri. The makers reportedly need more time to complete the shoot. After that, they will need at least a month for post-production.

Ajith to shoot for Thunivu’s opening track

Ajith’s Thunivu team has announced that the film will hit the screens on Pongal 2023. However, they are yet to shoot the opening song of the film. Only recently, the film’s music composer Ghibran recorded the track with Anirudh’s vocals. Ajith will be seen dancing to this track under choreographer Kalyan’s moves.

Ajith has recently finished dubbing for the biggie that will reportedly be a heist thriller.

Suriya to work with Jai Bhim director again

Suriya recently announced his plans to team up with his Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara again. But a little birdie told us the actor will team up with his Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel as well. Both Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim were hits on OTT platforms. So, fans are hoping that these two filmmakers would make magic with Suriya again.

The actor is currently shooting for a fantasy film directed by Siva of Viswasam fame. Disha Patani plays the female lead in the biggie.

Also read: Jai Bhim case: Madras HC quashes FIR against actor Suriya, Gnanavelraja

Karthi replaces Arya in Nalan’s next

Arya was supposed to work with Nalan Kumarasamy (of Soodhu Kavvum fame) in a film that is said to be a tribute to Tamil commercial movies. Now, our sources say Karthi has replaced Arya in the film, which will be produced by Studio Green.

Karthi also has a film lined up with director Raju Murugan of Cukoo fame. Titled Japan, the film will be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.

Shankar is juggling between Indian 2 and RC 15

South India’s showman director Shankar is juggling between Indian 2 and Ram Charan’s yet-untitled film. This is the first time that a leading filmmaker is working simultaneously on two biggies (involving more than Rs 500 crore). To help Shankar, many of his erstwhile assistants are working in both Indian 2 and RC 15.

Shankar is planning to wrap up Kamal Haasan’s portions in Indian 2 first. Then, he will move on to Ram Charan’s film.

During the break between Charan’s film, he will complete the remaining portions of Indian 2.

Small film Love Today, the surprise hit

Love Today, a small film directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, has surprised everyone in the trade. Pradeep has also acted in the film. On the first day, the film collected around Rs 3 crore, and the second-day figure is estimated to be around Rs 5–6 crore. Sources say the film has a high chance to collect around Rs 30–40 crore at the box office in Tamil Nadu.

The film’s producers are already getting lucrative remake offers from Tollywood and Bollywood.

Trade pundits feel the success of small films like Love Today is the need of the hour.

Also read: Ponniyin Selvan lures all — from MGR to Kamal Haasan to Mani Ratnam

Ponniyin Selvan sequel in April or May

The first part of Ponniyin Selvan has almost touched the Rs 500-crore mark (gross). Now, the makers are working on the sequel of the magnum opus. While the shoot is already over, Mani Ratnam is busy with the post-production work.

Our sources say April 28, 2023, is the tentative release date of the film. But Ratnam wants the visual effects to be flawless and has asked his producers to give him more time.

VFX artists are working round the clock to complete the biggie before March. If there is any delay, Mani Ratnam plans to release the film in May.