‘Kantara’ races past ‘Ponniyan Selvan:1’ in Hindi belt; a money-spinner in Telugu

The Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions of Kantara are doing roaring business at the box-office. It has even outpaced Ponniyan Selvan-1 in the Hindi belt, and raking in the moolah for its Telugu distributors

It is not just the Kannada version of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara that is doing roaring business at the ticket window in cinema halls. The film dubbed in Tamil which had opened in a limited way a couple of weeks ago is now available on 100 plus screens in Tamil Nadu. The film is popular despite the release of two new Tamil movies, Karthi’s Sardar and Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince.

It helped that no Ajith or a Vijay film opened during Diwali. Kantara, however, also got a push when many prominent names in the Tamil film industry praised the film rooted in Dakshin Kannada culture and traditions. Superstar Rajnikanth too had recently waxed eloquent on the film calling it “the masterpiece of Indian cinema”.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Kantara has even raced past director Mani Ratnam’s latest blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan:1 in the Hindi belt. “#Kantara Hindi has crossed #PS1 Hindi Lifetime Nett in India.,” he tweeted.

In the Telugu states too, Kantara has turned into a money-spinner for its distributor Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts. They raked in over ₹32 crore in collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with AndhraBoxOffice.com tweeting: “#KantaraTelugu States will have its bestest screens count (700+) of its run this week (Oct 28- Nov 4). Hundreds of Theatres are adding with no noted releases and none of the Diwali movies are performing on weekdays. Geetha Released it on 10% commission basis. Gross ₹32 Cr apx (sic).”

Kantara in Hindi belt

The Hindi version of Kantara, which released on October 14, is maintaining its steady dream run at the box office, despite Akshay Kumar’s Ram Sethu and Ajay Devgan’s Thank God and Hollywood film, Black Adam. According to Box Office India, Kantara’s Hindi dubbed version has mopped up around ₹14.24 crore in the first week of its release and ₹11 crore in the second week. There are no signs of it slowing down.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the Hindi version is “unstoppable” with the Diwali period giving it a boost. #Kantara *#Hindi version* is unstoppable… The #Diwali period has given a boost to its biz… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.55 cr, Sun 2.65 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 2.35 cr, Wed 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 29.10 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Karnataka most profitable for Kantara

Karnataka remains the film’s most profitable market to date for the filmmakers, where it raked in ₹111 crore approximately so far in Karnataka, and mopped up ₹14 crore on its fourth weekend, which is double of the full fourth week of ‘KGF 2’.

According to media report, Kantara has so far collected ₹170 crore in India and ₹18 crore overseas. Entertainment Industry Tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted, “After #KGFChapter2 , #Kantara becomes the only 2nd #Sandalwood movie to enter the $1 Million club in USA”.

Written, directed and performed by Rishab Shetty, the Kannada period action thriller about a Kombale champion who takes on an upright forest officer set against the backdrop of the relationship between forests and human beings, was released on September 30.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films said they have plans to release Kantara in more languages in the coming weeks.