Kantara: Rajinikanth calls it a ‘masterpiece’; praises Rishab Shetty

“Kantara movie, you gave me goosebumps," said Rajinikanth. "Your appreciation is my dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir," replied Rishab.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday (October 26) heaped praise on the Kannada movie Kantara and its actor-director Rishab Shetty.

Kantara has been a massive box-office success. Recently, the film completed 25 days of its release and according to Rishab Shetty it has become the “most viewed film in Karnataka among all the movies produced by Hombale Films”.

On Wednesday, Rajinikanth took to his Twitter account to say that Kantara gave him goosebumps and congratulated Rishab Shetty for a “masterpiece”.

“The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema (sic),” Rajinikanth posted.

Replying to Rajinikanth’s post on Kantara, Rishab Shetty said this was a dream come true and added that he is Rajinikanth’s fan since childhood.

“Dear @rajinikanth sir you are biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir,” Rishab Shetty posted.

Kantara producers Hombale Films too tweeted on Rajinikanth’s post, “The Thalaiva has spoken. @Rajinikanth Sir Our team feel blessed n encouraged by your kind words. This has made our day n indeed our year too. At @hombalefilms we’re proud of our rich culture n it is our endeavour to bring our proud culture to the world Wooooooooo #Kantara (sic).”

Hombale Films had produced Yash-starrer KGF movies (Chapters 1 and 2) which too were massive hits.

After the success, Kantara producers released the movie in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

“We wanted the world to see our distinct cultural identity that we are proud of. The movie spells out sacred customs and traditions, hidden treasures and generational secrets with the backdrop of uniquely rugged, charming landscapes of coastal Karnataka,” Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films had said.

“Kantara belongs to a different genre than KGF… The distinct storyline of the movie is surely going to intrigue the fans nationally as well as globally,” he added.

Recently, a special screening of Kantara was held at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.