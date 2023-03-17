‘Kantara’ makes it big on global stage, to be screened at UN in Geneva

‘Kantara’ protagonist and director Rishab Shetty delivered his speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session at Geneva ahead of the screening

Within days of the RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ clinching the Oscars, another film from the South has made it big on global stage, as Kannada film, Kantara, will be showcased at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday (March 17).

Interestingly, the movie’s screening at the UN is coinciding with actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s birth anniversary. The movie stars Rishab Shetty, Kishore, and Saptami Gowda.

Earlier, ‘Kantara’ protagonist and director Rishab Shetty delivered his speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session at Geneva. “Proud to represent ECO FAWN in submitting oral statement at UNHRC. The significance in promotion of cultural rights of forest dwellers and protection of forests in Kantara is deciphered at the international forum,” he said while taking to the social media.

Also read: KGF-2, Kantara make a splash: Is Kannada cinema’s golden era back?

Advertisement

The movie’s plot dwells on the conflict between man and nature, with an aim to send across a message about environmental issues. The film explores local environmental protection, the role of government, and the importance of communities in solving environmental problems.

Proud to represent ECO FAWN in submitting Oral Statement at UNHRC. The significance in promotion of cultural rights of forest dwellers and protection of forests in Kantara is deciphered at the international forum. pic.twitter.com/1sAz2dTbqg — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) March 16, 2023

Shetty had in the past expressed his belief that regional stories have universal appeal. His belief is demonstrated by the success of this film, which has smashed numerous records in Karnataka and worldwide.

Also read: KGF-Kantara effect: Pan-India bug casts shadow on Kannada film industry

“The man versus nature conflict exists since times immemorial, and I have just made an attempt to tell the same story through a folk tale. The film’s deep connection to Indian culture makes it a universal film,” he said, hoping that it will help younger generations connect with their roots.

Shetty has also shared his speech on his social media. “Environmental sustainability is the need of the hour. As an actor and director, my aim is to impact at the grassroots level,” he said.

“The global agencies and the governmental organisations are at the forefront of the pursuit of environmental sustainability. In addition, civil society in India is also involved in local environment protection. The medium of cinema holds mirror to such environmental consciousness and plays an important role in showing reality to the world. We are proud that many Indian movies have talked about environment protection through fictional and real stories and created awareness about it,” he added.