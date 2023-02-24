Kannada film Martin teaser released amid huge buzz; goes viral

The producers organized a premiere to reveal the teaser, asserting that it was the first instance in the country, where a film teaser launch was presented as a premiere event.

The teaser of the much-anticipated Kannada film Martin, featuring Dhruva Sarja, has been released, creating a huge buzz.

The makers hosted a premiere show on Thursday (February 24) to unveil the teaser, claiming that it was the first time in India that a film teaser launch was conducted as a ‘premiere’ event. The Veeresh theatre in Bengaluru was fully packed with fans eager to catch a sneak peek of the upcoming film.

The makers organized a press conference, which featured a group of more than a dozen women holding guns and claiming to be members of Martin’s army.

Advertisement

The teaser begins with the Pakistani army expressing concern about a brutal man who is revealed to be an Indian. The 2.5-minute teaser is filled with gunfire, action sequences, and pursuits, including a thrilling car chase.

Dhruva Sarja is all bulked up and proudly displays a tattoo on his muscled arm, which reads “Indian” in bold letters.

While the film’s teaser may suggest that it is a war movie between India and Pakistan, the makers insist that this is just one of the storylines in the film. Interestingly, Dhruva Sarja has stated that his character’s name in the movie is Arjun, and it is up to the audience to discover the identity of Martin in the film.

Martin is scripted by Dhruva’s uncle, Arjun Sarja, who is renowned for his patriotic films in Tamil cinema, although he is not part of the cast. The film is directed by AP Arjun and produced by Uday K. Mehta.

Also Read: Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu review: Bhavana’s comeback film is a breezy love story

Two music directors have worked on the film. While Mani Sharma scored the songs, Ravi Basrur of KGF fame composed the background score.

The teaser of Martin boasts high production values in every frame, and the makers assert that it is only a glimpse of what the movie has to offer. They claim that the film is produced on a grand scale and is on a par with Hollywood films.

While the producers refused to reveal the film’s budget, sources say the makers have already spent nearly ₹75 crore on the film and may end up crossing the ₹100 crore mark by the time the film hits the screens.

AP Arjun directed Dhruva Sarja’s debut film Addhuri and the two are working together after a gap of 10 years. Martin also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Chikkanna, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Nawab Shah, and Rohit Pathak.

Also Read: Bollywood backs Alia Bhatt as she complains about privacy breach by media

Martin is Dhruva Sarja’s fifth film and will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The makers haven’t decided on the release date yet, but it is confirmed that the movie will hit the screens after the assembly elections are over in Karnataka.

Dhruva Sarja, who made his debut a decade ago, has delivered three blockbusters out of the four films he has made. The story, production value, combined with sudden reception by the Hindi market to South Indian films, have led the makers to position Martin as a pan-India film.

The film’s teaser clocked in over 2.6 million hits on YouTube in 24 hours of its release and is trending on the video-sharing platform.