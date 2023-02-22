Bollywood backs Alia Bhatt as she complains about privacy breach by media

As Alia posts about being photographed by two men from the terrace of the neighbouring building, Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor accuse the same publication of similar breach of their privacy

Actor Alia Bhatt, who on Tuesday (February 21) lashed out at the paparazzi for invading her privacy, has found support from a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Karan Johar, and Arjun Kapoor.

On Tuesday evening, Alia shared on her Instagram stories how she was “having a perfectly normal afternoon” in her living room when she saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera pointed right at her. She tagged Mumbai Police in the post, saying “all lines (had been) crossed.”

While several social media users requested the publication to take down the pictures, fellow actor Anushka Sharma reshared her Instagram story and wrote, “About two years ago we called them out for the same reason!…They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests!”

Anushka, Janhvi speak up

Last year, a video of Sharma’s husband, cricketer Virat Kohli’s hotel room was also leaked. “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing,” she had posted then.

Apart from Sharma, actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sushmita Sen also re-shared Bhatt’s post and said they had faced similar incidents as well. Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Arjun Kapoor also shared posts condemning the privacy breach. Bhatt’s mother-in-law, actor Neetu Kapoor, also re-shared her post and wrote, “This is not right!!!”

“This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym, I go to while working out through the glass door…” wrote Janhvi.

“Basic human right”

Johar wrote, “There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are accommodating … but there HAS to be a LIMIT…. This is about anyone’s right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities it’s a basic human right.”

Alia’s 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor said it was equivalent to stalking. “Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn’t feeling. … This is nothing short of stalking,” Arjun wrote, tagging the Mumbai Police as well.

Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan is often seen scolding the paparazzi or warning them against taking her pictures or invading her privacy.

(With agency inputs)