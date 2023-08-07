Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana dies in Bangkok

Spandana (aged 44) had gone on a trip to Thailand's capital with her cousins, and Raghavendra too had joined them after completing his shooting schedules.

Prominent Kannada film actor-director Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana dies in Bangkok on Monday (August 7), the family said.

Advertisement

Spandana (aged 44) had gone on a trip to Thailand’s capital with her cousins, and Raghavendra too had joined them after completing his shooting schedules.

“Last night she went to sleep and did not get up in the morning. We believe it (death) is due to (complications arising from) low blood pressure,” Sri Murali told reporters in Bengaluru, quoting his brother Raghavendra who called him up from Bangkok.

Also read: Karnataka Budget 2023: Nothing to cheer for Kannada cinema

Spandana is the daughter of retired police officer BK Shivaram and niece of Congress MLC BK Hariprasad. She had acted in the movie Apoorva, making a guest appearance.

Hariprasad said: “Spandana did not get up in the morning. They are saying it’s a heart attack”.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and several others expressed shock over her death and offered condolences.