Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter ban ends, she claims film industry is “crude”

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was re-enabled after it had been suspended in May 2021 for breaking the platform's guidelines for hate speech and abusive behavior.

After her Twitter account was reactivated, Kangana Ranaut took to the platform to express her disdain for the film industry. She stated that the industry is both “crass” and “crude”, and that its measurement of success is based solely on financial gain.

“Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose. it exposes their lowly standards and the kind of deprived lives they live,” she tweeted.

She also stated that artists should not openly engage in activities that harm the cultural and artistic integrity of the country and should instead do it in a discreet manner.

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was reactivated following its suspension in May 2021 for multiple violations of the platform’s policies against hate speech and abusive behaviour. The suspension was a result of her posting controversial material associated with the post-election violence in Bengal.

This move comes after a few other high-profile accounts were also reactivated, including that of former US President Donald Trump, who was banned in early 2021 for his role in the Capitol riots. The reactivation of these accounts is believed to be connected to Twitter’s recent acquisition by Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla.

Ranaut, a recipient of multiple national film awards, is widely recognized for her vocal support of Indian Prime Minister Modi. In 2016, her comments about Karan Johar on the television show “Koffee with Karan” caused a divide in the Indian film industry, with her branding Johar as the “flagbearer of nepotism.”

Since then, she has publicly criticized several actors from prominent families in the industry through her interviews. Prior to the release of the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranaut predicted its failure at the box office.