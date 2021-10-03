Kangana blames Bollywood ‘divorce expert’ for Samantha & Chaitanya’s break-up

Without taking names, Kangana wrote, that this “south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert

The fiery and outspoken actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been banished from Twitter and has been dragged to court in a contempt case by Javed Akhtar, has now blamed a ‘divorce expert’ from Bollywood for the break-up of Tollywood’s golden couple, actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.

Chaitanya (whose latest film, Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’ is making waves) and Samantha who was seen in the acclaimed web series, ‘The Family Man’, announced their separation on social media on Saturday. After being married for four years and dating for over a decade the formal couple posted the same message on social media:Thai“We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us”.

Shortly after the former couple announced that they had decided to “part ways” as husband and wife, Kangana reacted to the split with a lengthy post on Instagram squarely blaming men whenever divorce happens.

“The fault is always of the man…”, she wrote, adding that this may sound orthodox or too judgemental. “But this is how God has made man and woman their nature and dynamics… Primitively, scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer, she said.

The actor, whose film ‘Thailavii’ did not exactly set the box office on fire, however added a stinging, hard-hitting line that went: “Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends.”

Then she turned her ire allegedly on Aamir Khan, but without naming him. Khan was until recently shooting with Chaitanya for his film ‘Laal Singh Chaadha’. Without taking names, Kangana wrote, that this “south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert…”

According to Kangana, this Bollywood divorce expert has ruined many women and children’s lives, and is now his (Chaitanya’s) guiding light and agony aunt. “This is not a blind item we all know who am talking about,” she wrote.

She also attacked these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. “They hail them and judge the woman… Divorce culture is growing like never before,” said Kangana.

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot on October 7, 2017. They started dating on the sets of their debut film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ in 2010 and worked in several films together such as ‘Autonagar Surya’ (2014) and ‘Manam’ (2014) to name a few.