‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ likely to release next year, watch teaser here

Sequel of 2014 hit 'Jigarthanda' stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah; shooting on in Madurai

Jigarthanda fans, rejoice. Karthik Subbaraj has announced a sequel to the hit 2014 Tamil action-comedy, titled Jigarthanda DoubleX. The teaser was out on Sunday evening.

“Starting my next… ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’. It’s DoubleX of Everything… Revealing our (star) Cast n Crew with…A Kind of… Teaser releasing today 6 pm. Need all you Blessings n Support as Always,” Subbaraj tweeted on Sunday. Later in the day, he posted another tweet to share the teaser.

Jigarthanda DoubleX stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah. Subbaraj shared the three-minute teaser on his Twitter handle. The teaser gives the two stars a larger-than-life introduction before shifting focus to the deadly face-off between them.

Advertisement

To release in multiple languages

Raghava Lawrence spoke about doing Jigarthanda Double X in an interview to IANS. “I am a huge fan of Jigarthanda, which brought in a new style of narrative in Tamil cinema. When I was approached for Jigarthanda Double X, I said ‘yes’ immediately because I was positive that Karthik will deliver something unique and extraordinary.”

Suryah said, “Karthik Subbaraj has a cult following and is one of the most celebrated directors of Tamil cinema. His storytelling and world-building endeavours have always stood out and ushered in a new era in Tamil cinema.”

Subbaraj has written the script for Jigarthanda Double X as well. Media reports say the film may release in 2023 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

The shooting of Jigarthanda DoubleX, produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stone Bench Films, reportedly started in Madurai recently. It is set in a similar backdrop as Jigarthanda and belongs to the same genre.

The 2014 hit

Jigarthanda, starring Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran, and Guru Somasundaram, was the story of a budding filmmaker who decides to draw inspiration from a gangster’s life for his feature film. Things go awry when he gets caught snooping on the gang.

Also read: OTT: Heroine-helmed thrillers, Dr G’s gynaec dilemma, most watched ‘Wednesday’

Jigarthanda won two National Film Awards — best supporting actor for Simha and best editing for Vivek Harshan. It was remade in Hindi as Bachchhan Paandey, featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi. However, it tanked at the box office.

Jigarthanda was also remade in Kannada with the same title (2016) and in Telugu as Gaddalakonda Ganesh (2019). The latter starred Varun Tej, Atharvaa, Pooja Hegde, and Mirnalini Ravi.

(With agency inputs)