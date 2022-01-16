Mammooty tests Covid positive, self-isolating at home; shooting suspended

Despite taking all the precautions, actor Mammooty said he tested positive. But besides a light fever he is fine and is self isolating at home

Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who was shooting for his upcoming film tentatively titled CBI 5, has tested positive for COVID-19 on January 16.

The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement. “Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care”, he tweeted.

Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care. — Mammootty (@mammukka) January 16, 2022

The superstar took a COVID test after he had developed a mild cold and sore throat on Saturday (Jan 15) evening and the result was a positive one.

The 70-year-old actor is reportedly in good health, and is in home isolation, since he has no other complications. The superstar’s fans flooded social media wishing him a fast recovery.

The shooting of the film CBI 5 however has been temporarily suspended for two weeks. CBI 5, which is one of Mammooty’s most awaited films, marks the fifth film in the popular CBI franchise, in which the actor reprises the iconic role of Sethurama Iyer, an officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation.

CBI 5 follows Oru CBI Diary Kurippu (1988), Jagratha (1989), Sethurama Iyer CBI (2004), and Nerariyan CBI (2005). K Madhu, who had directed all the four films along with S N Swamy, who had scripted the franchise are also part of CBI 5.

On January 8, the actor had shared a first-look photo from the shooting location. Sharing the first look, Mammootty had tweeted, “Official Leak! #CBI5 #untitled (sic).” In the photo, clad in a blue shirt and khaki trousers, he was seen walking towards a room with his hands interlocked.

Mukesh, who had played the pivotal role of CI Chacko will also appear in the film. Besides, there’s have Renji Panicker, Soubin Shahir, Asha Sharath, and Sai Kumar in the film. One media report quoting an industry source said that the upcoming film is based on a novel, and will have new-age elements in it.

The shooting of the film had commenced on November 29, 2021 in Ernakulam, and Mammootty had joined the sets on December 11, 2021.

Mammootty, who had completed 50 years in the film industry last year, was also working in a crime thriller, Puzhu. Directed by debutant Ratheena Sharshad, the film stars Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu in lead roles. The actor is shown sporting a stylish new look in the film produced by his son Dulquer Salmaan’s banner, Wayfarer Films. And, Mammooty had shared a teaser from the film on Twitter on New Year’s day.

The senior actor is a part of many highly anticipated projects this year, such as the gangster film Bheemshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerad, which is slated to release on February 24. Mammooty plays Michael, while actress Nadia, Veena Nandakumar, Dileesh Pothan, and others also appear in crucial roles in the film.

The megastar is also joining hands with acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for Nanpakal Nerath Mayakkam. The team had completed the shooting in Tamil Nadu in November. Ramya Pandian has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film.

Apart from this, the Malayalam superstar will also feature in an anthology based on literary icon MT Vasudevan Nair’s short stories. a