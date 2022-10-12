India to host ‘Italian Screens’ film festival from Oct 12 to 15

‘Italian Screens’, the film festival which presents the best of Italian cinema, is arriving in India from October 12 to 15

A programme of high artistic and cultural value, it is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual of the Ministry of Culture (DGCA-MiC) and the Academy of Italian Cinema – David di Donatello Awards.

The programme’s main objective is to deepen the cultural ties between India and Italy.

The film festival will begin with an inaugural ceremony and a special private preview on October 12 at the Embassy of Italy in New Delhi. After the initial preview, the films will be screened in Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi through PVR Cinemas and the historic New Empire cinema in Kolkata.

The movies will be presented in Italian with English subtitles. It will begin with the biographical drama The King of Laughter (Qui rido io) by Mario Martone on the life of Neapolitan actor and comedy playwright Eduardo Scarpetta.

The festival will conclude with the documentary Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore, based on the life of legendary film composer Ennio Morricone.

The following movies will be screened during the festival:

October 13:

7 pm: The King of Laughter (Qui Rido io) by Mario Martone

10 pm: The Inner Cage by Leonardo Di Costanzo

October 14:

6:15 pm: Il Buco by Michelangelo Frammartino

8:40 pm: A girl returned (L’Arminuta) by Giuseppe Bonito

October 15:

6:30 pm: Sulla Giostra by Giorgia Cecere

9:30 pm: Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore