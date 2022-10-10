Filmfare Awards South 2022: ‘Pushpa’, ‘Soorarai Pottru’ bag most awards

The Filmfare Awards South 2022 event was held on October 9 to honour the finest of the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries.
Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa:Thnge Rise and Soorarai Pottru won most awards at the 67th award ceremony organised at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre.
The event was hosted by Diganth and Ramesh Aravind. Scintillating performances by Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Krithi Shetty, Saniya Iyappan and Aindrita Ray added colours to the event.
Here is a complete list of winners of the 67th Filmfare Awards South-
Tamil winners
Best Film – Jai Bhim
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) – Suriya for Soorarai Pottru
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) – Lijomol Jose for Jai Bhim
Best Director – Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) – Pasupathy for Sarpatta Parambarai
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) – Urvashi for Soorarai Pottru
Best Music Album – GV Prakash Kumar for Soorarai Pottru
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Christin Jos and Govind Vasantha for ‘Aagasam’ from Soorarai Pottru
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Dhee for ‘Kaattu Payale’ from Soorarai Pottru
Best Lyrics – Arivu for ‘Neeye Oli’ from Sarpatta Parambarai
Best Choreography – Dinesh Kumar for ‘Vaathi Coming’ from Master
Best Cinematography – Niketh Bommireddy for Soorarai Pottru
Telugu winners
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) – Allu Arjun for Pushpa:The Rise
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) – Sai Pallavi for Love Story
Best Director (Telugu) – Sukumar for Pushpa:The Rise
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) – Murali Sharma for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) – Tabu for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Best Actor (Critics) – Nani for Shyam Singha Roy
Best Actress (Critics) – Sai Pallavi for Shyam Singha Roy
Best Debut Male – Panja Vaishnav Tej for Uppena
Best Debut Female – Krithi Shetty for Uppena
Best Music Album – Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Sid Sriram for ‘Srivalli’ from Pushpa: The Rise
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Indravathi Chauhan for ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa: The Rise
Best Lyrics – Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry for Life Of Ram
Best Choreography – Sekhar Master for ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’ from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Best Cinematography – Miroslaw Kuba Brozek for Pushpa: The Rise
Kannada winners
Best Film – Act 1978
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) – Dhananjaya for Badava Rascal
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) – Yagna Shetty for Act 1978
Best Director – Raj B Shetty for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) – B Suresha for Act 1978
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) – Umashree for Rathnan Prapancha
Best Actor (Critics) – Darling Krishna for Love Mocktail
Best Actress (Critics) – Amrutha Iyengar and Milana Nagaraj for Love Mocktail and Badava Rascal
Best Debut Female – Dhanya Ramkumar for Ninna Sanihake
Best Music Album – Vasuki Vaibhav for Badava Rascal
Best Playback Singer (Male) – ‘Maley Maley Maleye’ from Ninna Sanihake
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Anuradha Bhat for ‘Dheera Sammohagaara’ from Bicchugatti
Best Lyrics – JayanthKaikini for Teladu Mugile
Best Choreography – Jani Master for ‘Feel The Power’ from Yuvarathnaa
Best Cinematography – Shreesha Kuduvalli for Rathnan Prapancha
Lifetime Achievement Award: Puneeth Rajkumar (posthumous), Allu Aravind
Malayalam winners
Best Film – Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) – Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) – Nimisha Sajayan for The Great Indian Kitchen
Best Director – Senna Hegde for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) – Joju George for Nayattu
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) – Gowri Nandha for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Actor (Critics) – Jayasurya for Vellam
Best Actress (Critics) – Kani Kusruti for Biriyaani
Best Music Album – M Jayachandran for Sufiyum Sujatayum
Best Debut Male – Dev Mohan for Sufiyum Sujatayum
Best Debut Female – Anagha Narayanan for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Shahabaz Aman for ‘Akashamayavale’ from Vellam
Best Playback Singer (Female) – KS Chithra for ‘Theerame’ from Malik
Best Lyrics – Rafeeq Ahmed for ‘Ariyathariyathe’
Best Cinematography – Shyju Khalid for Nayattuest
The award ceremony will be broadcasted on Filmfare’s Facebook page and on Zee Kannada at 3 pm on October 16 . It will also be aired on Zee Tamil at 3:30 pm on October 16 and on Zee Keralam and Zee Telugu at 3 pm on October 23.