Filmfare Awards South 2022: ‘Pushpa’, ‘Soorarai Pottru’ bag most awards

The Filmfare Awards South 2022 event was held on October 9 to honour the finest of the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries.

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa:Thnge Rise and Soorarai Pottru won most awards at the 67th award ceremony organised at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre.

The event was hosted by Diganth and Ramesh Aravind. Scintillating performances by Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Krithi Shetty, Saniya Iyappan and Aindrita Ray added colours to the event.

Here is a complete list of winners of the 67th Filmfare Awards South-

Tamil winners

Best Film – Jai Bhim

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) – Suriya for Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) – Lijomol Jose for Jai Bhim

Best Director – Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) – Pasupathy for Sarpatta Parambarai

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) – Urvashi for Soorarai Pottru

Best Music Album – GV Prakash Kumar for Soorarai Pottru

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Christin Jos and Govind Vasantha for ‘Aagasam’ from Soorarai Pottru

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Dhee for ‘Kaattu Payale’ from Soorarai Pottru

Best Lyrics – Arivu for ‘Neeye Oli’ from Sarpatta Parambarai

Best Choreography – Dinesh Kumar for ‘Vaathi Coming’ from Master

Best Cinematography – Niketh Bommireddy for Soorarai Pottru

Telugu winners

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) – Allu Arjun for Pushpa:The Rise

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) – Sai Pallavi for Love Story

Best Director (Telugu) – Sukumar for Pushpa:The Rise

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) – Murali Sharma for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) – Tabu for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Actor (Critics) – Nani for Shyam Singha Roy

Best Actress (Critics) – Sai Pallavi for Shyam Singha Roy

Best Debut Male – Panja Vaishnav Tej for Uppena

Best Debut Female – Krithi Shetty for Uppena

Best Music Album – Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Sid Sriram for ‘Srivalli’ from Pushpa: The Rise

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Indravathi Chauhan for ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa: The Rise

Best Lyrics – Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry for Life Of Ram

Best Choreography – Sekhar Master for ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’ from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Cinematography – Miroslaw Kuba Brozek for Pushpa: The Rise

Kannada winners

Best Film – Act 1978

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) – Dhananjaya for Badava Rascal

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) – Yagna Shetty for Act 1978

Best Director – Raj B Shetty for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) – B Suresha for Act 1978

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) – Umashree for Rathnan Prapancha

Best Actor (Critics) – Darling Krishna for Love Mocktail

Best Actress (Critics) – Amrutha Iyengar and Milana Nagaraj for Love Mocktail and Badava Rascal

Best Debut Female – Dhanya Ramkumar for Ninna Sanihake

Best Music Album – Vasuki Vaibhav for Badava Rascal

Best Playback Singer (Male) – ‘Maley Maley Maleye’ from Ninna Sanihake

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Anuradha Bhat for ‘Dheera Sammohagaara’ from Bicchugatti

Best Lyrics – JayanthKaikini for Teladu Mugile

Best Choreography – Jani Master for ‘Feel The Power’ from Yuvarathnaa

Best Cinematography – Shreesha Kuduvalli for Rathnan Prapancha

Lifetime Achievement Award: Puneeth Rajkumar (posthumous), Allu Aravind

Malayalam winners

Best Film – Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) – Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) – Nimisha Sajayan for The Great Indian Kitchen

Best Director – Senna Hegde for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) – Joju George for Nayattu

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) – Gowri Nandha for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actor (Critics) – Jayasurya for Vellam

Best Actress (Critics) – Kani Kusruti for Biriyaani

Best Music Album – M Jayachandran for Sufiyum Sujatayum

Best Debut Male – Dev Mohan for Sufiyum Sujatayum

Best Debut Female – Anagha Narayanan for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Shahabaz Aman for ‘Akashamayavale’ from Vellam

Best Playback Singer (Female) – KS Chithra for ‘Theerame’ from Malik

Best Lyrics – Rafeeq Ahmed for ‘Ariyathariyathe’

Best Cinematography – Shyju Khalid for Nayattuest

The award ceremony will be broadcasted on Filmfare’s Facebook page and on Zee Kannada at 3 pm on October 16 . It will also be aired on Zee Tamil at 3:30 pm on October 16 and on Zee Keralam and Zee Telugu at 3 pm on October 23.