Is Hombale films producing a Rajinikanth film?

Rajinikanth is currently shooting in Mangaluru for his upcoming film Jailer

Speculation is rife that Hombale Films, which produced KGF and Kantara, two of the recent blockbusters, is planning a pan-India flick featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

It has been reported that Hombale films has approached Rajinikanth, who is currently shooting in Mangaluru for his upcoming film Jailer. It was mentioned that the Tamil superstar was shooting at the same house, where Kantara was shot.

Expectedly, the news went like wildfire, and it was then we decided to check the authenticity of the news.

And this is what a top executive at the production house told The Federal, “The news is 100 per cent false. We have not approached Rajinikanth for a film yet. We haven’t travelled to Mangaluru nor have we met Rajinikanth for a discussion. These are baseless rumours.”

The production house is busy with Prabhas’ Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, Fahadh Faasil’s bilingual film Dhoomam, Raghu Thatha (Keerthy Suresh) and Kannada film Bagheera with Srimurali