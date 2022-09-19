Hrithik Roshan’s song ‘Alcoholia’ released, gets a thumbs-up from fans

During the song’s launch event, some fans performed a surprise flash mob for Hrithik along with film ‘Vikram Vedha’s’ cast members. This surprised Hrithik who also joined the performance

Film ‘Vikram Vedha’s’ first song ‘Alcoholia’ was launched at Mumbai’s Gaiety-Galaxy on Sunday (September 18) in the presence of fans and directors Pushkar and Gayatri. The film’s cast members, Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani and producers Shibasish Sarkar, S. Sashikanth were also present at the launch event.

The song featuring Hrithik Roshan, received a thumbs up from the audience, with many dancing to the hook steps. Some fans even performed a surprise flash mob for Hrithik along with the film’s cast members. This surprised Hrithik, who also joined the performance.

The film’s cast, as well as the audience present during the launch, enjoyed Hrithik’s performance in the song.

The film’s director Pushkar while speaking about the song said: “Firstly, I want to thank Vishal-Shekhar. When we spoke to them for the first time, they immediately got it, ‘We know what you want, you will get it’ was their response and Manoj Muntashir wrote the lyrics for it and we love a good drinking song in each one of our films.”

“The song has shaped out really well and especially because of Ganesh, the amount of effort he put into it. It was around two or three months of rehearsals and getting the team together, practising with Hrithik. A lot of effort has been put by the team into getting this song. It might seem easy but it is not,” he added.

Director Gayatri, said: “This is our first song in Hindi and it is a dream. We have the best dancer in the whole country dancing in our song, so what more can one want. Hrithik Roshan dancing in our song, what can we ask for.”

Hrithik said: “It was very hard, man. The song has a lot of steps that got me very tired while filming. We had to take a break because I was not getting it only and Ganesh Hegde being a perfectionist here, would not leave me only.”

Vikram Vedha’s trailer was released on Thursday (September 8) and has since been watched more than 48.6 million times. It has garnered over a million likes and about a hundred thousand comments.