SS Rajamouli’s next film with Mahesh Babu, a ‘globetrotting adventure, Indiana Jones’ style!

The reigning king of commercial cinema, filmmaker S S Rajamouli, has unveiled details about his next film with Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar. It will be on the lines of a Hollywood James Bond and Indiana Jones kind of films, he said at an international film festival.

Media reports said that S S Rajamouli, who was talking at the ‘Visionaries’ segment at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival, shared a few details about his next venture, which had his fans all agog with excitement. S S Rajamouli is currently India’s most feted director since his films set the cash registers ringing at the box-office. His Bahubaali series and his latest outing, RRR, a period drama on two freedom fighters were hugely successful, visual spectacles.

When S S Rajamouli was asked about his next project at the festival, the filmmaker reportedly called his film “a globetrotting action-adventure,” which will see Mahesh Babu in a “one-of-its-kind role”. “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting actioner. It will be like James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!” he shared.

To be shot in different locations across the world, the film will be scripted as as usual by his father, Vijayendra Prasad. In an earlier interview, Prasad, who is working on the script had revealed that it will be set against a jungle backdrop. The shooting for this untitled film will start by the first half of 2023.

S S Rajamouli’s movies, which triggered off the trend of pan-Indian films, are highly-anticipated events in Indian cinema and audiences wait to view them. The filmmaker is also a master of marketing and manages to whip up interest and a frenzy about his films across the length and breadth of India.

Mahesh Babu too had spoken about his new project with S S Rajamouli, and had described working with him as a dream come true. He also noted that playing the character will be extremely physically demanding. The actor told the media that it’s a dream come true for him to work with S S Rajamouli.

“Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country,” Mahesh Babu said on working with S S Rajamouli, according to media reports.

Mahesh Babu, meanwhile, was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which received mixed reviews from critics but ostensibly did well at the box-office but not as much as the filmmakers had expected. The actor is currently working on his 28th film with dialogue-writer turned filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, also starring Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

The shooting for the film has already begun in Hyderabad. Titled SSMB, it is currently one of the most highly anticipated films.