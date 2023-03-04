Hombale Films to release ‘Yuva’ on December 22

On Twitter, Hombale Films, renowned for its "KGF" franchise and "Kantara", unveiled the release date and title teaser of the movie.

Hombale Films announced on Saturday that ‘Yuva’, a Kannada film that marks the acting debut of Yuva Rajkumar, the grandson of cinema legend Dr. Rajkumar, is set to be released in theaters on December 22.

The production banner, known for ‘KGF’ franchise and ‘Kantara’, shared the release date and title teaser of the film on Twitter.

“We are excited to announce our latest venture, a family drama movie that combines the best of both worlds – intense action and powerful storytelling. The debutant, Dr Rajkumar’s grandson, has shown great potential, and we are confident that he will do justice to the role.

“It is an exciting moment for us as we continue to bring new and fresh talent to the forefront of the industry. We are confident that the movie will resonate with audiences of all ages and deliver an unforgettable experience,” Vijay Kiragandur, producer and founder of Hombale Films, said in a statement.

The family drama is directed by Santhosh Ananddram and also features acclaimed actor Achyut Kumar in a pivotal role.

‘Kantara’ composer Ajaneesh has created the soundtrack of the film.

Ananddram said the films highlight will be its action sequences, but at the core it is an emotional story about human relationships.

“As a director, my aim is always to create an immersive experience that engages the audience and leaves a lasting impact. With this family drama movie, we are pushing the boundaries and combining multiple genres to create something unique. The movies action sequences will be a highlight, but we are also focusing on the emotional depth and human relationships at the core of the story,” he said.

As of now the makers are planning to release ‘Yuva’ only in Kannada.

