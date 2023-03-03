Allu Arjun to star in Bhushan Kumar-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s pan-India film

This film will be the fourth collaboration between Kumar and Reddy Vanga after the 2019 Shahid Kapoor-hit 'Kabir Singh', the upcoming film 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor, and 'Spirit' with Prabhas in the lead role

Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Friday (March 3) announced their new pan-India film with South star Allu Arjun.

A media statement issued on behalf of Kumar said the makers recently met the Pushpa star to lock the project. The yet-to-be-titled movie will start filming after Reddy Vanga wraps up Spirit, starring Prabhas.

The upcoming feature will be the fourth collaboration between Kumar and Reddy Vanga after the 2019 blockbuster hit Kabir Singh which was helmed by Shahid Kapoor, the upcoming film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Spirit with Prabhas in the lead role.

Further details of the Allu Arjun-starrer, including its title, plot, and cast will be announced in the near future.

The film will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures, established by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Shiv Chanana, who serves as a co-producer.

