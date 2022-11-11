Love Today OTT release: Netflix bags Pradeep Ranganathan’s movie

“I'm seeing you laughing and celebrating at theatres standing at a corner, the doors near the screen, which gives me the most happiness," said director-actor Ranganathan.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Today Tamil movie has become a box office success. The film is receiving appreciation from all quarters and many are waiting for its release on an OTT platform.

So, when will this romantic-comedy flick be released on OTT?

According to reports, Love Today’s OTT rights have been bagged by Netflix and it will stream on the platform. However, the exact date of OTT release for Love Today has not been confirmed.

Love Today is directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, who also plays the lead actor in the movie. It was released on November 4. It also stars Ivana Nikitha, Raveena Ravi, Sathyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and others.

Meanwhile, reacting to the success of Love Today, Pradeep Ranganathan thanked the fans and added that he is “no star”.

“Is it really happening? Are the things I’m hearing and seeing real? The number of shows, midnight shows, occupancy, demand gets higher day-by-day… The families and repeat audience have started coming in. The response has been the same out of Tamil Nadu too (Bangalore, Kerala, Malaysia etc),” he posted on Twitter.

He added, “I’m no star, I’m just one among you and the love you have showered on me is immense. I trusted you and you didn’t let me down. On the other hand, you just put me on cloud nine. Trust works as I said. Thank you. Thank you for trusting me AGS Entertainment, Kalpathi S. Aghoram sir.

“I’m seeing you laughing and celebrating at theatres standing at a corner, the doors near the screen, which gives me the most happiness. The happiness on your face is my happiness and this is what I wanted, the sound in theatres and the happy faces. Thank you. I see you loving me, caring for me, supporting me. I just want to let you know I love you too and love you more. Lots of love, Pradeep Ranganathan.”