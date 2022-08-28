George Kutty is back, Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 3’ confirmed; fans thrilled

Shortly after producer Antony Perumbavoor announced at an awards show on Saturday (August 27) that the third installment of Mohanlal's super hit franchise, 'Drishyam', is confirmed, fans rejoiced and the hastag 'Drishyam 3' started to trend

The clever, crafty George Kutty from the acclaimed thriller franchise Drishyam will be back on the screens again. It was producer Antony Perumbavoor who confirmed the third installment of Mohanlal’s popular franchise Drishyam at an awards show on Saturday (August 27). Soon after a video from the event surfaced on social media, fans rejoiced posting their comments on social media and the hastag Drishyam 3 started to trend.

Sharing a video of the same, a user wrote, “It’s official now.” Another one tweeted, “The classic criminal is back… Drishyam 3 is officially happening.” While yet another wrote that Drishyam 3 officially happening. George Kutty is back!

Fans also started sharing edits of the film’s poster, including their favourite moments of Mohanlal from the franchise.

Directed by Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph, the 2013 Drishyam revolves around an ordinary cable TV operator George Kutty, whose life and that of his family is upturned, when the son of the IGP gets killed and his body disappears, was a sensational hit in cinema theatres.

The sequel Drishyam 2, which was released in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, has George Kutty, who is now an aspiring film producer, having to deal with his past that he thought he had buried. Both the films won a lot of acclaim for the screenplay and the acting. Besides Mohanlal, the Malayalam original also featured Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil among others.

The film was so popular that it was remade in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Chinese (Mandarin) and Sinhalese. In the Tamil version called Papanasam, Kamal Haasan had essayed Mohanlal’s role along with Gautami. Drishyam’s Bollywood adaptation had actor Ajay Devgn playing Salgoankar and also featured Tabu as a cop. The second instalment of Hindi Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is all set for a November release.