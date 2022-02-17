Ajay Devgn starts filming for Hindi remake of Drishyam-2

The next chapter in this franchise begins seven years after the events and tests Vijay’s (Ajay Devgn) resolve to protect his family, for whom he would cross any limits

A year after the sequel of the Mohanlal-helmed crime thriller Drishyam-2 released on Amazon Prime, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has now commenced shooting for the Hindi remake of the same film on Thursday (February 17).

The 2013 Malayalam small-budget film, Drishyam, a Jeetu Joseph directorial, went on to become a popular franchise after it had set the cash registers ringing. A Hindi remake was made two years later with Ajay Devgn reprising Mohanlal’s role as a small-time cable operator and it was directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat.

Drishyam narrates the story of a family of four whose lives turn upside down, following an unfortunate incident that happens to their elder daughter. The Malayalam sequel, Drishyam-2, which directly released last year on OTT, received a thumbs-up from critics and fans. The makers of the Hindi sequel Drishyam 2, who had reportedly faced a copyright issue, are now ready to start shooting the film.

Devgn is all set to play Vijay Salgoankar, who is now a cinema hall owner. It will also feature the old cast of the first film, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta.

Abhishek Pathak will direct the next chapter in this franchise, which begins seven years after the events and tests Vijay’s resolve to protect his family all over again. Devgn, who shared a picture with his co-star Shriya Saran, who plays his wife in the film, and the director on social media, said he is excited to once again play the “multi-dimensional character” of Vijay Salgaonkar.

“Drishyam was loved and it’s a legend. Vijay is a multi-dimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I’m keenly looking forward to part two, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters,” the 52-year-old actor said in a statement.

Pathak, who has earlier helmed Ujda Chaman and also produced films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Raid, said that he feels honoured to make an official remake of a successful franchise.

“It is also a challenge but an opportunity to work along with Ajay Devgn, who is such a powerhouse of talent, is a morale-booster for any creative person; his unique influence is undoubtedly the most enriching experience for me personally,” Pathak said.

“It’s exciting to retell a story from your own perspective and vision by divergent visuals in the most justified yet extraordinary way. The setting and the mood of the film uplifts the very essence of the crux making it gripping from the very beginning,” Pathak said.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, who is one of the producers of the film said that the sequel will be a “notch higher” than the first Drishyam.

“Ajay Devgn’s power-packed performance and prowess in Drishyam captivated the audiences. Retaining the zest, we are delighted to begin filming its sequel that will take this franchise a notch higher as the audiences will witness double suspense, double mystery, double drama,” Kumar said.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and managing director, Panorama Studios said that he is delighted to back Drishyam 2 and with his son Abhishek helming the film, it gives him a sense of pride and accomplishment. Drishyam 2 is currently being filmed in Mumbai with Devgn and will also be extensively shot in Goa in the following months.

