Farzi, Somebody I Used to Know, Don’t Worry Darling: What’s on Amazon Prime

Here's a list of the latest titles available on Amazon Prime Video

Farzi

Farzi, an eight-episode crime thriller, features Vijay Sethupathi as Michael, a supercop, who is on the hunt for con artist Sunny, played by Shahid Kapoor. The supporting cast includes Regina Cassandra, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Zakir Hussain, Chittranjan Giri, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait and Raashii Khanna. Created by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, Farzi has a script co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

Somebody I Used to Know

After suffering a significant professional setback, Ally (Alison Brie), a workaholic TV producer, returns to her hometown. She is forced to rethink every aspect of the person she has become when she re-crosses paths with her former partner Sean (Jay Ellis). When she meets Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), who reminds her of who Ally used to be, her uncertainty becomes more evident. Somebody I Used to Know is written and directed by Dave Franco.

Don’t Worry Darling

This psychological thriller centres on a housewife from the 1950s, whose world starts to crumble as a horrifying truth emerges. In addition to directing the production, Olivia Wilde, who made her directing debut with Booksmart, also appears in it. The supporting cast includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine. According to reports, Chris Pine plays the head of the Victory Project, a cult-like community that aspires to be a perfect utopian society.

Tribble Riding

Directed by Sri Mahesh Gowda, the film features Ganesh, Aishwarya, Aditi Prabhudeva, Megha Shetty, Rachana Inder, and Nammavaru Ambarish in pivotal roles. When Tribble Riding was first released in theatres, it did not have a successful run at the box office, owing to its poor screenplay. The film is produced by Ramgopal YM and has music by Sai Kartheek.

Ennalum Ente Aliya

Owing to misunderstandings, two immigrant families who reside in the same Dubai building complex accidentally square off. When the actual culprits of the love affairs are identified, things take a crazy turn. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique, Gayathri Arun, Meera Nanda, and Lena play crucial characters. The film takes a dig at serious issues like discrimination, hypocrisy, and helicopter parenting. Bash Mohammed and Sreekumar Araykkal collaborated on the script.

Clarkson’s Farm S2

Jeremy Clarkson returns to Diddly Squat Farm with his lover Lisa, farming advisor Caleb, and others prepared to spend another interesting year there. IMDb users gave the first season a 9.0 audience rating and five stars on Prime Video. Now that another year in the lives of the Diddly Squat farmers has passed, plenty of action may be anticipated.

After the show received favourable reviews, fans asked for a second season on social media. Later, it appeared in claims that it had been confirmed, which Clarkson categorically refuted on Twitter.

Lakiro

Extensively shot in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai, this relationship-based Gujarati drama is directed by Darshan Ashwin Trivedi, and stars Deeksha Joshi, Raunaq Kamdar and Dharmesh Vyas, in the lead roles.