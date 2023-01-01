The Khans, sequels and more: Movies to watch out for in 2023

The big screen continues to lure movie buffs with their promise for immersive, high voltage entertainment. Here're some movies making their way to the theatres in 2023

The new year is a critical one for Bollywood superstars — the other Khans as it were besides Aamir Khan — as they test the box-office response to their new films. It is specially significant for Shah Rukh Khan, who is making a comeback after a hiatus of nearly four years. The new year will open with a bang with Shah Rukh’s spy thriller Pathaan, which is slated to hit the theatres on January 25.

Pathaan: All eyes are on this one. Enough dust has already been stirred up about the film. But the makers YRF production house are going about their promotions and pushing on despite calls for boycott over a purportedly sartorial glitch in the song Besharam rang from the film. The film is ostensibly about a spy ( who is indestructible) and there is Deepika Padukone strutting around in monobikinis and posing in different designer garments like she is on a shoot for a hi-end glamour magazine. While one is still to get a glimpse of John Abraham in the teasers, the film also has cameos by Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan.

Jawan: Even if this YRF production falls through, Shah Rukh has Jawan in June and Dunki in December. While action thriller Pathaan seems predictable from the two songs released so far, Jawan seems more promising because initial reports say that Shah Rukh will be seen in a double role and that too with South beauty Nayanthara for the first time. Directed by Tamil director Atlee, whose filmography includes Vijay’s Mersal and Bigil, a short teaser of the film, with a heavily bandaged and bloodied looking Shah Rukh, notched up some 30 million views.

Also read: Top 10 most profitable Tamil movies of 2022

Advertisement

Dunki: There is a lot of anticipation around this particular film. And, Shah Rukh recently shared a few details about the film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It is “a story of people who want to come back home… when you finally get the calling.” According to reports, Dunki is likely to be based on the illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ used by Indians to migrate to countries like Canada and the USA.

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan: In between the Shah Rukh films, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and directed by Kabir Khan will have a big Diwali release in 2023. Incidentally, Shah Rukh has a cameo in Tiger 3. But, during Eid, Salman has another more interesting release, the action comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film’s shoot wrapped up in early December 2022.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: It is all about love and loving, as Karan Johar‘s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, will release in April 2023. A romantic drama, Johar has pulled out all the stops by roping in veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan to act in the film.

Merry Christmas – Now, this is a movie most film-buffs will be waiting with bated breath to see. National Award-winning director Sriram Raghavan is a master at neo-noir action thrillers and after his last critically-acclaimed outing Andhadhun in 2018, he is returning, hopefully in full form, with Merry Christmas in 2023, which stars an unlikely pair: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

Bawaal: Yet another action drama, Bawaal, will be an interesting film to watch out for as it brings together actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor on screen for the first time. The film is also directed by Nitesh Tiwari – of Dangal fame. It is said to be one of Varun Dhwan’s most expensive film to date as it has been shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw besides shooting briefly in India as well. This film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is scheduled to release in April 2023.

Also read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 to release in April 2023; find out date and watch teaser here

Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga came under a lot of flak for Arjun Reddy and its Hindi adaptation Kabir Singh – both of which he directed. Now, he has teamed up with actor Ranbir Kapoor for Animal – which Vanga claims is a ‘character-driven’ story. Not much is known about the film except that has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead, while Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol are also part of it. It is set for an August release.

South films

In the South, the legendary but ageing superstars Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan have to prove that they still have the power to pull in the crowds.

Jailer: The 72-year-old superstar Rajnikanth, whose last film Annaatthe received a not-so robust response at the box-office, is working with young director Nelson Dilipkumar, who is a master at black comedies. Rajnikanth is keen to reinvent himself (much like his Bollywood friend Amitabh Bachchan) and break out of his “star” image and is willing to experiment with this Tamil-language action comedy, Jailer, said industry reports. Nelson, who has given hit entertainers like Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor (but did not really rock the box office with Vijay’s Beast) is expected to show the veteran actor in a new avatar.

Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan have been roped in as well. Expect a cameo from Sivakarthikeyan in the film.

Indian 2: After his successful comeback vehicle ‘Vikram’, Kamal Haasan will be back to flex his muscles in Indian 2, the long-awaited sequel to the superhit 1996 Tamil vigilante action drama Indian. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Gulshan Grover, and Rakul Preet Singh among others. The film, which was announced in 2017, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and director Shankar’s problems with the production house, Lyca Productions. Red Giant Movies are the new producers of the film. Jeyamohan has co-written the film with Shankar, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar.

It is easily the most awaited films of 2023.

Thunivu and Varisu: Action star Ajith Kuma’s next Thunivu, a heist drama supposed to be inspired by a 1987 bank robbery in Punjab and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Vijay’s Varisu with Rashmika Mandanna will both release in January, setting off the ball rolling in the new year. Will the charm and charisma of these two titans continue to rule Tamil cinema year as audiences have shown that their tastes have changed.

Also read: Oscars 2023: Chhello Show, Naatu Naatu song from RRR enter shortlist

Ponniyan Selvan 2: The mighty Cholas with their pomp and palace intrigues will be back, when the sequel to the well-received and successful Part 1 of the celluloid adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel Ponniyan Selvan by Mani Ratnam, will hit theatres on April 28. The book has cult followers and so fans can’t wait to see what happens next. Will revengeful Nandini’s plans to bring an end to the powerful Chola dynasty succeed? And, the Pandyas, will they fulfill their ambitions to overthrow an ailing King and place a person of their own choice?

Hollywood

Oppenheimer: When the trailer of Christopher Nolan’s latest, Oppenheimer, landed in December, a fan wrote on social media: This looks like a film for ages….Nolan never fails to deliver’. Movie buffs are naturally excited as the film has a robust cast like Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and more. This upcoming biography of an American scientist and his role in the development of the atomic bomb can be pretty explosive in the hands of the director who makes time-defying, mind-altering movies. The film will reach theatres in July next year.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Here’s another exciting one fans cannot wait – Martin Scorsese’s adaption of David Grann’s 2017 non-fiction bestseller. The film rights were sold apparently even before the book was published! The shooting however with Scorsese on board happened only in 2021 and has his favs like Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert de Niro.

Set in the 1920s, it is on the mysterious deaths of members of the wealthy Osage tribe, which eventually led to a FBI investigation. This film will most probably have a May 2023 release.