Bengaluru International Film Festival 2023 (BIFFES): Saturday’s (March 25) schedule

Apart from movie screenings, there is a 'Master class' on Saturday with RRR's director SS Rajamouli's father and eminent film script writer V Vijayendra Prasad. The topic is 'RRR - Behind the screenplay'.

The 14th Bengaluru International Film Festival 2023 (BIFFES) enters the second day on Saturday (March 25) with a host of films set to be screened in Bengaluru at three venues.

As many as 40 films will be screened on Saturday with the majority of them at Orion Mall, Rajajinagar.

According to the official screening schedule, the first show of BIFFES 2023 on Saturday will begin at 9:45 AM. There are eight screens that are playing the movies at Orion Mall.

Here is Saturday’s (March 25) schedule for Bengaluru International Film Festival 2023 (BIFFES).

Note: The screening schedule is subject to change without prior notice.