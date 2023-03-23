Bengaluru International Film Festival 2023 (BIFFES): Friday’s (March 24) schedule

The delegate fee for general film enthusiasts is Rs 800, and for film society members/film fraternity/students, it is Rs 400.

The 14th Bengaluru International Film Festival 2023 (BIFFES) was inaugurated on Thursday (March 23) and the screening of films begins today (Friday, March 24).

On the official first day of screening at the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2023, as many as 40 movies will be screened at Orion Mall, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru and Kannada Kalavidara Sangha, Chamarajpet and Suchitra Film Society, Banashankari, in the city.

Besides the screening of films, there are panel discussions on two subjects on Friday.

Master Manjunath, Master Anand, Rohit Srinath, Vijay Raghavendra and Hema Panchamukhi will share their thoughts on “Children’s films – The way forward”.

As part of the centenary celebration of legendary cinematographer VK Murthy, a round table will be held with Govind Nihalani, Navroz Contractor, Rajendra Singh Babu, BS Basavaraj, GS Bhaskar and Ashok Cashyap.

The festival will celebrate Murthy in the year of his 100th birth anniversary. His iconic movies Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Pyaasa, and Kaagaz Ke Phool will be screened. Murthy, who won the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, was born on November 26, 1923. He passed away on April 7, 2014.

The delegate fee for general film enthusiasts is Rs 800, and for film society members/film fraternity/students, it is Rs 400.

According to the organisers, those under 18 years are not allowed and it will be “first come first seated” inside the screening halls.

“Only those with valid BIFFES identity cards will be allowed, and children are strictly not eligible for entry,” they added.

Here is Friday’s (March 24) schedule for Bengaluru International Film Festival 2023 (BIFFES).

Note: The screening schedule is subject to change without prior notice.