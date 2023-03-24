Actor Ajith Kumar’s father PS Mani passes away; family issues statement

According to reports, actor Ajith Kumar's father, PS Mani, passed away at the age of 84 after struggling with health problems related to paralysis and other age-related conditions.

On March 24, in Chennai, actor Ajith Kumar’s father, PS Mani, passed away at the age of 84. Several sources have reported that he had been struggling with paralysis and other health conditions related to his age.

Fans of Ajith Kumar expressed their condolences to him and his family on social media. PS Mani’s funeral will take place at around 10 am at the Besant Negar crematorium.

The Tamil film industry and Ajith Kumar’s fans have been expressing their condolences on social media following the news of his father’s passing. The actor, who is currently on vacation in Europe with his wife and children, is expected to return to Chennai soon.

In a joint statement by Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar, and Anil Kumar, they announced the passing of their father, P.S. Mani, who died in his sleep at the age of 85 after a prolonged illness. They expressed their gratitude to the medical professionals who provided care and support to their father and family, particularly after his debilitating stroke four years ago.

“During this time of grief, we take comfort in the fact that our father lived a good life and was blessed with the unwavering love of our mother, his partner for almost six decades. We are grateful for the kind and comforting messages and condolences that we have received. We ask for your understanding if we are unable to respond to calls or messages promptly.

“The last rites will be a private affair for the family. We hope that those who have experienced loss will understand and respect our desire to grieve in privacy and deal with our father’s passing with the utmost equanimity and dignity possible,” the statement said.

