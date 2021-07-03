Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

The couple said they separated ‘some time ago’, adding that despite living apart, they will ‘nurture and raise’ their son Azad Rao Khan together

Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao on Saturday announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage.

The couple said in a statement that they separated “some time ago”, adding that despite living apart, they will “nurture and raise” their son Azad Rao Khan together.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love,” the statement said. “Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”

Advertisement

“We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” it said.

Also read: 20 years after Lagaan, director Gowriker wishes if he could change ‘one thing’

“We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey.”

Aamir and Kiran met during the shoot of Lagaan. They married on December 28, 2005. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and has two children with her.